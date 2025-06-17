Vireo Growth Inc. Provides Corporate Update Post Closing of All Merger Transactions

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced a series of corporate updates following the closing of all its previously-announced definitive merger agreements, which transformed the Company into one of the largest U.S. multi-state cannabis operators and expanded the Company's portfolio to six states with active operations.

The Company announced that it expects pro forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 to be in the range of $88 to $91 million, and $23 to $24 million, respectively. The Company's pro forma financial performance expectations for the second quarter assume that all of the merger transactions closed on April 1, 2025. The Company is not able to estimate financial performance ranges for net income at this time given uncertainty of timing and impact of certain non-cash expenses and other accounting adjustments during its quarterly close process.

The Company also simultaneously announced that it believes its improved profitability profile is likely to help secure more favorable terms as it seeks to refinance its outstanding debt obligations. The Company's management team has been engaged in ongoing discussions related to debt refinancing, and has signed multiple non-binding term sheets which would effectively refinance all of its outstanding senior secured debt under more favorable terms, including all recently assumed debt obligations related to its various merger transaction targets. The Company now anticipates a refinancing event will close expeditiously, and that it will have a cash position of greater than $100 million once completed.

Finally, following the closing of these transactions, the Company announced that it had 949,254,483 basic shares outstanding on an as converted basis, and 1,087,283,616 shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

