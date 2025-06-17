SRQ Resources start drilling at Target 900, Lac Brulé property

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SRQ) is pleased to announce the mobilization of drilling crews and the commencement of its 4,000-metre diamond drilling program at the highly prospective Target 900 located on the Lac Brulé property, under Autorisation d'Exploration à Impact ATI-118, in the Province of Québec, Canada.

"We're excited to kick off drilling at Target 900-an important milestone in revealing the potential of Lac Brulé," said Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D., P.Geo., President and CEO of SRQ Resources Inc. "This target stands out due to overlapping deep conductivity and gravity highs-hallmarks of a major mineralized system. It's one of the most compelling targets we've seen in the region, and we're eager to see what lies beneath."

"Our regional exploration model continues to gain traction," added Dr. Audet. "The clear similarities between the gravity anomalies at Target 900 and those at Lac Brennan suggest a much larger mineralized footprint across the district. We believe this could point to a significant discovery in the making."









Figure 1: Vortex Drilling mobilizing equipment to Target 900 at the Lac Brulé property.

Figure 2: Surface geological mapping at Lac Brulé reveals a vast, folded and foliated intrusive complex, intruded during the terminal stages of the Late Grenville period by a significant, undeformed mafic-ultramafic intrusive body. This intrusive unit hosts the mineralization discovered to date. At Target 900, the upcoming drill campaign will test the overlap of a deep conductivity anomaly (from the 2021 Xcalibur electromagnetic survey) and a major gravity high, as illustrated in the cross-section.









The EM conductor at Target 900 begins approximately 500 metres below surface and intensifies with depth, reaching the lower detection limit of the 2021 Xcalibur airborne survey at 600 metres. SRQ interprets that a conductor at this depth-detectable via airborne EM-likely represents a continuous, robust geophysical feature.

Importantly, this deep EM conductor spatially correlates with the center of a high-amplitude gravity anomaly extending well below 600 metres, indicating a strong, cohesive subsurface target.

Figure 3: Cross-sections A-A' and B-B' from the April 2024 gravimetry survey conducted by MPH at the Lac Brennan property, located approximately 50 km southeast of SRQ's flagship Lac Brulé property and 20 km southwest of the historical Lac Renzy nickel-copper mine. The central gravity anomaly at Lac Brennan is strikingly similar to that at Target 900, further highlighting regional prospectivity.





Quality Control

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph. D geology, P. Geo and President and CEO of SRQ Resources, and a "Qualified Person", as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian-based metals company exploring for nickel, copper and platinum in the province of Québec. SRQ owns 1,173 exploration claims in the province of Québec including Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan covering 243 km² and 25 km² respectively of virgin exploration ground at only six-hour drive from Montréal. Prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys.

For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ's website at www.srqexploration.com

Contact Information:

Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

ceo@srqexploration.com

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "interpret", "potential", "capacity", "substantial", "enable", "validate", "move", "unlock", "evaluate", "assess", "resemble", "follow", "look", "high", "prospective", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will", "would" or "might". Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to: (1) the Company' interpretation regarding potential ultramafic rock assemblages at Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan; (2) the Company' interpretation regarding the capacity of the assemblages host metals such as copper and nickel at Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan; (3) the exploration potential of Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan; (4) the likelihood that the region is highly prospective; (5) expected outcomes based on gravimetry survey data, including the potential for base metal mineralization; (6) the development and potential value of Lac Brennan project; (7) the Company's planned drilling activities, including its plan to conduct an initial borehole in Q3 and Q4 of 2025; (8) the assessment of additional anomalies that could represent new prospective zones and their potential; (9) the resemblance between the gravity response at Lac Brulé and the Lac Brennan gravity anomaly; (10) the pursuit of future opportunities, including the identification of additional base metal targets; (11) the likelihood that Lac Brulé, including "Target 900", is highly prospective; (12) The Company's drilling targets, including the Lac Brennan gravity core as a prime drilling target. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the Company's interpretation of geological data, prevailing economic and political conditions, and other material factors and assumptions set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 available with Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

