Midland Exploration Inc.: Midland in Partnership With SOQUEM Begins Its 2025 Exploration Program in a Strategic Part of the Labrador Trough, Quebec

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to present its summer 2025 exploration program under the Strategic Alliance (the "Alliance") with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM") focusing on exploration in the Labrador Trough in Nunavik. With a joint budget of $1 million, this program is the continuation of work undertaken since 2021.

Since 2024, efforts have focused on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization. In 2025, exploration will continue more specifically on the Nachicapau and Dunphy South projects, located in the heart of this strategic area. Helicopter-supported fieldwork will begin June 23rd and will include rock and soil geochemical sampling campaigns as well as an OreVision® spectral induced polarization survey.

Highlights

Follow-up on copper occurrences discovered in 2024 on the Dunphy South project, grading up to 3.73% Cu in a strongly altered mafic intrusive of the Wakuach Suite. A rock and soil (B horizon) sampling campaign is set to begin at the end of June in order to determine the extent of the geochemical signature associated with this mineralization.



An OreVision® spectral induced polarization survey totalling 40 km is planned in July on the Nachicapau project, to identify deeper targets possibly indicating the presence of economic mineralization.



Follow-up on the copper-gold-silver-enriched hydrothermal system on the Nachicapau project, where 15 showings spread out over several kilometres strike length yielded grades reaching up to 39.90% Cu, 308.00 g/t Ag, and 25.60% Cu, 4.90 g/t Au and 162.00 g/t Ag in grab samples. A lithogeochemical sampling campaign is planned in September to continue our work on certain showings and along the southeast extension of known occurrences, and to provide a follow-up on the results of the OreVision® survey.



Dunphy South Area

In 2025, Midland and SOQUEM will namely focus on defining the extent of copper showings identified in 2024 on the Dunphy South project, and on assessing the potential in this area.

Chalcopyrite mineralization is observed in multiple fractures and quartz-calcite veins within an altered mafic intrusive of the Wakuach Suite. Pervasive and locally intense albite, actinolite and potassic feldspar alteration was identified, as well as hematite and epidote alteration associated with fractures. Best grades include values of 3.73% Cu and 1.94% Cu in the northernmost part of the area, and 0.54% Cu in the southernmost part, located 3.7 km along the extension of a northwest-southeast-trending magnetic axis (Figure 2). These samples also exhibit anomalous values in several other elements such as gold, cobalt and molybdenum.

Field data collected in 2024, and a compilation of historical data led to the definition of exploration targets for 2025, where rock samples will be collected. In parallel, approximately 130 soil samples (B horizon) will be collected in strategic areas to define the signature of this mineralization in Quaternary sediments. This work is set to begin at the end of June.

Nachicapau Area

Exploration work will continue in 2025 on the Nachicapau project, to continue data acquisition and improve our geological understanding of this vast copper-gold-silver-enriched hydrothermal system. In parallel, Midland and SOQUEM will attempt to identify new mineralized areas not exposed on surface and establish targets possibly indicating the presence of economic mineralization.

Over the past three years, fieldwork conducted by Midland and SOQUEM has led to the discovery of 15 Cu-Au-Ag showings outlining a vast hydrothermal system that extends over several kilometres. This hydrothermal system exhibits structural control and is characterized by potassic, sodic-calcic, and iron oxide alteration patterns. Digenite, bornite, and malachite mineralization is observed as disseminations in shear zones, or in pods up to several centimetres in size in veins injected in rocks of the Murdoch Formation. Best results include: 39.90% Cu, 308.00 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au, and 25.60% Cu, 4.90 g/t Au and 162.00 g/t Ag. Most of the mineral occurrences are clustered in one main area extending over 3.7 km in length, although mineralized veins grading up to 5.22% Cu, 13.80 g/t Ag and 0.65 g/t Au are also exposed in another prospective area located 10 kilometres to the southeast. Very little exploration work has been conducted between the two areas.

In 2025, an OreVision® spectral induced polarization survey will be undertaken in July. The survey will total 40 line kilometres over a distance of 4.6 km and will cover all of the mineral occurrences included within the main area. This survey is designed to identify targets possibly indicating the presence of economic mineralization.

In parallel, a lithogeochemical sampling campaign is planned in September, to continue our work on certain showings and along the southeast extension of known occurrences, and to provide a follow-up on the results of the OreVision® survey. Surface exploration targets were namely defined based on a new structural interpretation generated using the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey conducted by drone in 2024.

Quality Control

Rock and soil samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals, and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Furthermore, the true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

About the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

The Strategic Alliance enables Midland and SOQUEM to combine their efforts and expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals of the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough. The area of interest defined under the Alliance is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km northwest of Kangirsuk. This agreement calls for investments in exploration reaching up to $5 million over a period of four (4) years, with a firm commitment of $2 million within the first two (2) years of the agreement. In March 2023, a joint venture agreement between Midland and SOQUEM was executed to define the terms governing exploration and development work on the mining claims forming the Nachicapau property. In 2025, the Alliance continues, and exploration work will resume on the Nachicapau project and on the Dunphy South project with a joint annual budget of $1 million (50% Midland and 50% SOQUEM).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec's regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Richard St-Cyr, P.Geo., Exploration Director for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60d9fb35-c296-4054-920a-580527e2deb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36a4ff49-8b1d-49ea-88c7-0ad04e194776

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04f079a3-6004-459a-aeab-fa710caa4396

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47adcaea-290e-4918-85e9-880132afbbe5

Figure 1

Labrador Trough-Nachicapau Alliance 2025 Fieldwork Areas

Figure 2

Dunphy Sud-2024 Results

Figure 3

Nachicapau-2024 Results

Figure 4

Nachicapau-Best Results