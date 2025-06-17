Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Patent Issuance for Diagnostic Technology

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) ("Lipella" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for diseases with significant unmet need, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,326,492, titled "Systems and Methods of Detecting Interstitial Cystitis." The patent was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 10, 2025, and provides protection through at least 2045, subject to potential extensions.

The patent covers a method, using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to detect lesions (or permeability defects) in body cavities. "This method can potentially provide enhanced outcome assessments to our development programs; especially mucosal disorders, including our existing programs: LP-310 for oral lichen planus, LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis and LP-50 for bladder cancer." said Dr. Michael Chancellor, Chief Medical Officer.

"This patent strengthens Lipella's strategic position in drug delivery," said Jonathan Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to non-invasively monitor the progression (or regression) of body cavity lesions, using a novel MRI contrast agent, will not only enhance our existing clinical development efforts, but can itself become a clinically-relevant early detection tool."

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella targets diseases with significant unmet needs, where no approved drug therapies currently exist. The company completed its initial public offering in 2022. Learn more at lipella.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

