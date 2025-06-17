Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE7A | ISIN: CA4990531069 | Ticker-Symbol: 04K
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:01
3,780 Euro
-1,56 % -0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8803,94016:40
3,8803,92016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Knight Therapeutics Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Paladin

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Paladin business, under the terms of the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") entered with Paladin Pharma Inc., an Endo, Inc. operating company, as announced in March 2025.

On the closing date, Knight paid approximately $107 million in cash including $22.3 million for the payment of inventory. The payment at closing was reduced by a holdback amount of $15.4 million, of which $10 million may be released under specific conditions and the remaining $5.4 million is expected to be used to settle certain liabilities. In addition, Knight may pay future contingent payments of up to US$15 million upon achieving certain sales milestones.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of the Paladin acquisition and look forward to continuing this journey as we integrate our organizations. The combination of Knight's current Canadian business with the Paladin and the Sumitomo portfolios, will add critical mass and change the growth trajectory to place Canada as one of the top revenue contributors over the next two years", said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. "In addition, having closed both Paladin and Sumitomo as well as the revolving line of credit we remain well positioned to continue to transact and execute on our mission to acquire, in-license, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products in Latin America and Canada."

RBC Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Knight, and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg is serving as Knight's legal counsel.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.