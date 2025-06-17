BluSky AI Inc. OTCID Designation

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - BluSky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI), a next-generation developer of modular AI data center infrastructure, is pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2025, the company will be transitioning from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCID, a designation within the OTC Markets platform designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies that meet higher reporting and compliance standards.

This transition represents a significant milestone in BluSky AI's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and broader market visibility.

"This upgrade is an important step forward as we strengthen investor confidence and signal our commitment to long-term growth," said Trent D'Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI. "Over the past six months, we've made exceptional progress in scaling our operations, securing strategic partnerships, and advancing our financial and governance standards-all key drivers for enhanced market positioning."

The past months have marked a period of rapid advancement for BluSky AI, including:

Expansion of planned modular AI data center deployments

Strategic infrastructure partnerships

Launch of GPU-as-a-Service offerings for enterprise and research sectors

Strengthened balance sheet and financial reporting procedures

With its new OTCID status, BluSky AI will hopefully benefit from increased credibility with investors, greater access to capital markets, and improved trading transparency, positioning the company for continued momentum and growth.

Trent D'Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential impact for the Company. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

BluSky AI Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.