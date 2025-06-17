Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40AUH | ISIN: US45327U3023 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUSKY AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUSKY AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 15:54 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BluSky AI Inc. OTCID Designation

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - BluSky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI), a next-generation developer of modular AI data center infrastructure, is pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2025, the company will be transitioning from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCID, a designation within the OTC Markets platform designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies that meet higher reporting and compliance standards.

This transition represents a significant milestone in BluSky AI's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and broader market visibility.

"This upgrade is an important step forward as we strengthen investor confidence and signal our commitment to long-term growth," said Trent D'Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI. "Over the past six months, we've made exceptional progress in scaling our operations, securing strategic partnerships, and advancing our financial and governance standards-all key drivers for enhanced market positioning."

The past months have marked a period of rapid advancement for BluSky AI, including:

  • Expansion of planned modular AI data center deployments
  • Strategic infrastructure partnerships
  • Launch of GPU-as-a-Service offerings for enterprise and research sectors
  • Strengthened balance sheet and financial reporting procedures

With its new OTCID status, BluSky AI will hopefully benefit from increased credibility with investors, greater access to capital markets, and improved trading transparency, positioning the company for continued momentum and growth.

Trent D'Ambrosio
CEO, BluSky AI Inc.
trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com
www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

About BluSky AI Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential impact for the Company. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

BluSky AI Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.