Dienstag, 17.06.2025
17.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
Desert Oasis Healthcare Named "Large Business of the Year" by Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

Desert Oasis Healthcare has been named Large Business of the Year by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the organization's exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has been named Large Business of the Year by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce (GCVCC), a prestigious honor that highlights the organization's exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The award was presented at the GCVCC's 2025 Annual Installation & Business Awards Dinner on June 10 at the Renaissance Indian Wells, where business and civic leaders gathered to recognize outstanding contributions across the region.

"This kind of recognition means a lot, especially coming from our local business community. We'll keep doing the work to earn the trust that's been placed in us," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of DOHC.

Desert Oasis Healthcare has long been a cornerstone of community health, offering a comprehensive range of services including primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, behavioral health, clinical research, and more. In addition to clinical care, DOHC supports local nonprofits, invests in cutting-edge health technologies, and produces educational media such as The Pulse TV show to help empower patients and community members alike.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare
Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
rob.banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-named-%22large-business-of-the-year%22-by-greater-1039539

