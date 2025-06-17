Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Health Innovator Quilt Health Secures $6m Seed Funding and Announces Partnership With NASCC to Revolutionize Trial and Treatment Access for Complex Conditions

Quilt Health expands its mission to streamline clinical trial recruitment, enhance patient access to therapies and strengthen provider networks for sickle cell disease

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Quilt Health, a digital health company dedicated to bridging gaps in treatment access for complex diseases, today announced the successful closure of a $6 million seed funding round, bringing its total funding raised to $8 million. The round was led by MaC Venture Capital and Underscore Ventures, with participation from Meridian Street Capital, BoxGroup, Watershed VC and Coalition Operators. Founded with a focus on sickle cell disease, the company plans to rapidly expand to other hematologic, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders-addressing broader challenges faced by the millions of people living with complex conditions and the clinicians and investigators who care for them.

Quilt Health is modernizing clinical trial access by expanding the number and type of sites included in trials and closing the gap between real-world care and research. Despite decades of innovation in drug development, clinical trials remain plagued by an outdated, inefficient recruitment process-a problem magnified in rare disease research, where patient pools are small and hard to reach, resulting in more than 70% of trials failing to meet enrollment thresholds.

Quilt Health's technology supports clinical workflows by integrating multiple data sources and applying AI to unstructured data to surface key patient characteristics and outcomes. Combined with patient engagement tools, it keeps patients and clinicians connected between visits to improve care and make cutting edge treatments more accessible. For pharmaceutical sponsors, Quilt's network and platform accelerate trial execution, reduce operational costs, and support more representative patient enrollment-a critical factor in improving trial diversity. Research sites and clinician investigators gain access to streamlined workflows, enhanced data collection and communication tools, and hands-on recruitment support, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care and research.

In addition to its funding, Quilt Health recently partnered with the National Alliance of Sickle Cell Centers (NASCC), in March 2025. With more than 115 sickle cell centers represented, NASCC's broad reach gives Quilt Health a national network for combining research and patient care. "Together, we are creating a more effective, national, patient-centered ecosystem that speeds up the path to market for life-saving treatments," said Andy Ellner, Founder and CEO of Quilt Health.

"We are delighted to partner with Quilt Health," said Julie Kanter, Founder and President of NASCC. "By matching a purpose built technology solution with the needs of a network of world-class sickle cell centers including multidisciplinary teams of clinicians and researchers, we will drive towards improving the quality OF care and access TO care for people living with Sickle Cell Disease."

The $6 million in seed funding will be utilized to accelerate product development, fuel R&D, and expand the Quilt Health team. In order to ensure its platform reaches the doctors, researchers and patients who stand to gain the most, Quilt Health will also focus on partnering with a network of high quality health systems in regions of the country that have not traditionally benefited from major life sciences focus and investment.

"Quilt Health is tackling one of the most critical barriers in clinical research-patient recruitment and retention-by fundamentally reshaping how trials operate," said Marlon Nichols, Managing Partner at MaC Venture Capital. "Quilt is not just improving healthcare efficiency but reshaping the entire landscape of rare disease research. The team has the potential to be a revolutionary force in providing life-altering therapies to people who need them most thanks to its scalable methodology and patient-first approach."

Echoing this confidence, Brian Devaney, Partner at Underscore VC, adds, "The Quilt Health founding team stands out even in Boston's robust healthcare innovation ecosystem. Andy and Jazmine's proven experience building trust with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem makes them uniquely positioned to build a valuable solution for patients, providers, and life sciences companies alike."

About Quilt Health
Quilt Health is a digital health company dedicated to accelerating the path of novel therapies for complex diseases through clinical trials and to market. By integrating research with care, leveraging clinician and patient networks, and deploying cutting-edge technology, Quilt Health streamlines the clinical trial process to improve enrollment, retention, and trial efficiency. Founded in 2024, Quilt Health is initially focused on sickle cell disease, the most common rare disease in the U.S., affecting African, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean populations. Learn more at www.quilthealth.com.

Contact Information

Ali Devaney
Head of Marketing
ali@quilthealth.com

.

SOURCE: Quilt Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digital-health-innovator-quilt-health-secures-6m-seed-funding-and-1039553

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.