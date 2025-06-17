CE Broker by Propelus Joins Forces With Georgia Secretary of State's Office to Transform Continuing Education Management

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / CE Broker by Propelus, a trusted leader in continuing education compliance for more than 20 years, and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office announced their strategic partnership to transform continuing education management in Georgia. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in transforming continuing education management for more than 400,000 licensed professionals in Georgia, streamlining departmental processes to improve efficiency and provide more user-centric government tools to support licensure compliance, and ultimately better meet the needs of the state's professionals.

"It's extremely important to my office that we keep Georgia's licensed professionals up-to-date on their licensing needs while ensuring that licensure compliance never gets in the way of letting them do their jobs," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "The CE Broker solution from Propelus will keep Georgia's hardworking professionals in compliance with their specific industry requirements and let them know that my office means business."

CE Broker and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office have formed a partnership to modernize the continuing education experience for Georgia's professionals. With CE Broker's innovative solution, professionals will be able to effortlessly track their continuing education requirements for licensure renewal, quickly identifying any gaps and streamlining the entire renewal process. This collaboration is set to simplify the management of renewal requirements, equipping professionals with the tools they need to efficiently and effortlessly manage their licensing obligations.

This partnership aligns with and complements Senate Bill 125, recently passed during the 2025 Georgia legislative session and signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 9, 2025. Under this new law, all licensed professionals will be required to submit proof of continuing education completion prior to license renewal. This change is designed to improve government efficiency, strengthen public protection, and promote safer services across communities in Georgia.

"We commend the Georgia Secretary of State's Office for its ongoing commitment to innovation and the modernization of key processes," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to enhancing public safety, empowering licensed professionals, and promoting access to high-quality services for the citizens of Georgia through effective licensure, regulation, and education."

The integration of the CE Broker solution into the GOALS licensing system, a Salesforce solution, is set to begin in June 2025. The Georgia Secretary of State's Office will notify professionals via email when access to CE Broker becomes available. At that time, professionals can create their accounts at www.cebroker.com using their Georgia license credentials. Those who already have a CE Broker account in another state will be able to easily add Georgia to their profile once it's available, allowing them to report continuing education across multiple jurisdictions.

About CE Broker by Propelus

As part of Propelus, CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals along the career journey through its full-lifecycle continuing education management solution. Leveraging innovative technology, essential data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships, we power critical compliance programs for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn more about CE Broker, powered by Propelus, at: https://propelus.com/ce-broker

