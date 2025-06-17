Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Announces New Integration With the Zellman Group's Restitution and Civil Recovery System

Cost-free Integration Streamlines Case Management and Recovery Workflows to Combat ORC, Theft, and Fraud and Improve Safety

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Agilence, the leading provider of AI-powered analytics and case management solutions for loss prevention and asset protection, today announced the launch of a new integration between Agilence Case Management and The Zellman Group's Recovery and Restitution software.

This seamless integration enables Agilence Case Management users to effortlessly transfer case details-such as case amounts, subject information, issue type, and custom fields-into Zellman's portal with a single click. This simplifies and accelerates the launch of restitution workflows, reducing manual data entry and friction in initiating collection efforts. Importantly, Agilence provides this integration at no additional cost to clients, with no API maintenance fees required.

"This integration represents our commitment to making loss prevention workflows as efficient as possible," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "We're dedicated to helping LP teams be more productive and efficient-with our recent advances in AI functionality like intelligent alert prioritization and workflow automation, and now this seamless integration with Zellman, we continue to help these teams do more in less time with fewer errors, to keep their people, products, and profits safe."

Partnership Builds on Existing Collaboration

The Zellman Group specializes in risk-averse civil recovery and restitution services, providing solutions since 1997 to support clients across retail, hospitality, and other industries in recouping losses and reducing shrink. This integration builds upon a longstanding partnership between the two companies, as The Zellman Group also serves as a key partner in delivering Agilence Analytics Plus, a fully managed exception-based reporting system that provides turnkey asset protection with dedicated consulting expertise.

"This new connection between Agilence Case Management and Zellman grows our well-established collaboration and represents the kind of integrated approach that retail and hospitality organizations need," said Stuart Levine, CEO at The Zellman Group. "By connecting best-in-class case management with proven recovery expertise, we're helping our mutual clients maximize their ROI while minimizing operational friction."

Comprehensive Case Management, Audit Management, and Analytics Platform

Designed as a must-have tool for loss prevention and asset protection teams, Agilence Case Management allows users to track, document, and analyze all details surrounding investigations while streamlining incident workflows. The platform enables LP professionals to capture and create cases in seconds, link related incidents, store evidence in multiple formats, and collaborate effectively across teams.

Case Management is one component of Agilence's comprehensive loss prevention platform, which also includes Agilence Analytics for AI-powered exception-based reporting and Agilence Audit Management for operational compliance monitoring.

Visit Agilence and The Zellman Group at NRF PROTECT

Loss prevention professionals are invited to visit Agilence and The Zellman Group at NRF PROTECT, taking place June 23-25, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. Visit Agilence at Booth #405 to learn more about the company's comprehensive platform capabilities and visit The Zellman Group at Booth #603 to learn more about their risk-averse recovery programs and results-driven third-party analytics powered by Agilence. To schedule a meeting with the Agilence team at the event, visit www.agilenceinc.com/nrfprotect.

