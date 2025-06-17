American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Launches New Semi-Annual Membership for Truckers

Six months of premium benefits, starting with just $1

LEITCHFIELD, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / he American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) just made it easier for truckers to save money and protect their business with a brand-new Semi-Annual Membership option.

This new plan starts with a $1 trial for the first month, then continues at just $39.99 for 6 months. No monthly billing, no hassle, just a simplified, cost-effective way to have access to the services drivers rely on most.

"This is for truckers who want to lock in great benefits without paying month-to-month," said Donnie Rand from AAOO. "It's simple, affordable, and packed with value."

AAOO members get access to:

Fuel discounts

Truck insurance

Roadside assistance

Load board access

Business tools, legal help, and more

It's everything an owner-operator needs to drive smarter, and now it's easier than ever to join.

Learn more and start your $1 trial at www.aaofoo.com

SOURCE: American Association of Owner Operators

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aaoo-launches-new-semi-annual-membership-for-truckers-1040161