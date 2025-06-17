DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils Next-Gen Omni-Channel Retail & E-Commerce Experience on Shopify, Transforming Bridal Shopping From 'Aisle to Algorithm'

The Leading Bridal Retailer Taps Shopify to Fuse Physical & Online Retail, Delivering Real-Time Inventory Access, 'Endless Aisle' Shopping & a Reimagined Point-of-Sale Journey, Taking the Next Step in David's Tech-Powered Evolution

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announces its integration with Shopify, the leading global commerce company, to power the next era of its digital transformation. As part of its recently announced strategic pivot to a tech-driven, asset-lite retail model, David's is integrating with Shopify to revolutionize the bridal industry by unifying its e-commerce and in-store operations, unlocking new efficiencies, elevating the customer journey and propelling the brand into the future of bridal retail. This radical innovation streamlines David's distribution, its marketplace for all things wedding, "endless aisle" interactive experience with shoppable screens and more, all enabled by Shopify's technology. This move underscores David's commitment to innovation as it reimagines the modern bridal experience, leveraging data, technology, and personalization to better serve today's consumers.

This move comes at a pivotal moment as 57% of consumers today want to see, touch and feel items before they buy, and 38% buy items online and then collect them in-store, according to research commissioned by Shopify and published by EY, which requires a seamless shopping experience across physical and digital channels. David closed that gap, setting a new standard for the $70 billion global bridal market by transforming its 190+ stores into tech-enabled retail hubs. By enhancing its shopping experiences through technology, specifically with Shopify, David's creates a more flexible, dynamic omnichannel and in-store point of sale experience. For the first time, among other bridal retailers or boutiques, guests can shop David's full inventory through Shopify-powered full-scale digital touchscreens, in select stores, and deliver it to the home.

David's selected Deloitte Digital to provide implementation, consulting and strategy work to power the digital transformation journey. By leveraging Deloitte Digital's global delivery network, the team implemented Shopify's next-generation POS system in David's "store of the future" Diamonds & Pearls by David's, an immersive retail environment featuring interactive touchscreens that bring the brand's entire inventory to life for real-time exploration of dresses, accessories, and shoes. By optimizing both the in-store and online journeys, Deloitte Digital helped establish a robust, scalable foundation for David's omnichannel growth, setting a new standard for tech-powered, hospitality-infused bridal retail.

With Shopify's industry-leading platform, David's will:

Enable "Endless Aisle" Shopping : Guests can browse the full catalog - including the exclusive Marchesa and Viola Chan Couture selection - on interactive digital touchscreens in-store, purchase at the point-of-sale and ship directly to home, bridging physical and digital like never before.

Enhance Checkout Experience : Faster checkout, flexible payment options and seamless online-to-offline cart integration deliver unmatched convenience.

Streamline Inventory Across Channels : Real-time visibility across stores and online ensures better availability and fewer stockouts.

Unify Data + Platforms : A centralized hub for catalog, pricing, promotions and inventory reduces operational complexity and improves agility.

Optimize Costs & Maintenance : Automatic feature updates and built-in compliance mean no on-premise servers or manual patching required.

Elevate Associate Experience: An intuitive backend empowers staff with faster onboarding, real-time customer insights and more efficient returns and exchanges.

"At David's, we're not just evolving - we're reimagining the entire bridal journey from inspiration to purchase, all through an AI, digital, asset-lite lens," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "By integrating with Shopify, we're delivering unmatched, real-time access to our full selection of bridal and special occasion offerings through true commerce fluidity, resulting in a more seamless customer shopping experience. This isn't just digital transformation - it's shopping redefined."

"Shopify gives brands the tools to build the future of commerce on their own terms. David's Bridal is using our technology and a deep understanding of their customer to reimagine the bridal shopping experience - whether online, in-store or anywhere in between. That's what excites us: helping iconic brands deliver for real people, at real moments, in ways that were never possible before," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

With Shopify as its e-commerce technology backbone, David's continues to lead innovation in the category. It delivers an experience that reflects the evolving expectations of modern brides, whether they're clicking, swiping or saying "yes" in person.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like Generation Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website, universal wedding registry, robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20 million viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

