17.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
US Bank: Foundation Helps Rural Oregon Nonprofit Build a Proper Track for School District

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The eastern Oregon nonprofit used the grant to replace a dirt path with a new facility for student athletes

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Imbler is a rural community in eastern Oregon with one K-12 school and athletic facilities that support all its residents. Prior to 2025, the Imbler School District track consisted of a dirt and gravel path built by a local farmer, posing many problems for the student athletes, including injury. As the school has grown, the need for a better facility became increasingly apparent.

The closest U.S. Bank branch in La Grande, Oregon, is staffed with colleagues with significant ties to Imbler, and they saw an opportunity to positively impact a community that was important to them and the bank.

Thanks to their efforts, the U.S. Bank Foundation in late 2024 announced a $25,000 grant to the Imbler Education Foundation (IEF) to help fund a new track facility through its Track and Field Community Project.

The grant came at a pivotal moment for the track project, as it allowed the IEF to keep up with payments to contractors and continue construction to be ready for the 2025 track season.

In early May, the Imbler School District held its first ever official track meet on the school's new composite track, made possible through the support of U.S. Bank and the U.S. Bank Foundation. Check out the video above to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from US Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: US Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: US Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/foundation-helps-rural-oregon-nonprofit-build-a-proper-track-for-sch-1040420

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
