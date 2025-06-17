AGY, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance glass fiber reinforcements, has teamed with A+ Composites, a custom producer of unidirectional thermoplastic tapes, to commercially launch a new class of ultra-lightweight, high-performance thermoplastic tapes used for both wrapped and layered composite applications.

The collaboration showcases AGY's newly developed lightweight single-end S2 Glass roving, which is integrated into unidirectional tapes featuring LM PAEK and PEI resin systems. The resulting tapes deliver exceptional strength, stiffness, and impact resistance, optimized for aerospace, defense, and high-performance industrial applications where structural performance and weight savings are critical.

Key Benefits of the S2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional Thermoplastic Tape Line

Superior Mechanical Performance: Continuous fiber alignment ensures optimal load transfer in one direction. AGY's S2 Glass provides a measurable boost in strength, stiffness, impact resistance, and fatigue life.

Thermal and Electrical Resistance: The combination of LM PAEK or PEI with AGY's S2 Glass offers low thermal and electrical conductivity, while enabling high-temperature performance, radar transparency, and electrical insulation.

Thermoplastic Resin Advantages: LM PAEK and PEI outperform thermosets in toughness and offer resistance to chemicals, fuels, oils, and corrosion-all while minimizing moisture uptake.

Recyclability and Reprocessability: The tapes can be reheated and reshaped, making them ideal for sustainable manufacturing and repairable parts design.

Fast, Efficient Processing: No curing required-just heat, form, and cool-supporting rapid cycle times and compatibility with automated out-of-autoclave processes such as ATL, AFP, and stamp forming.

Design Flexibility and Automation: Thermoformable into complex geometries, these tapes integrate easily into automated systems and hybrid laminates with other fiber types.

Environmental and Safety Benefits: With no VOCs and lower processing energy requirements, these tapes improve workplace safety and enhance fire resistance due to its high thermal stability.

"We are excited to partner with AGY on this new S2 glass fiber product format. With this product innovation, A+ Composites strengthens its position as a leading solution provider for thermoplastic high-performance composite materials," stated founder and CEO of A+ Composites Dr.-Ing. Markus Brzeski.

"Collaborating with A+ Composites to launch this new S2 Glass fiber format has been a phenomenal experience. Together, we're enabling designers to access the world's strongest glass fiber across a wider spectrum of high-performance applications for significant impact across industries," said Patrick Hunter, Executive Vice President, Commercial, at AGY.

About AGY

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fiber reinforcements enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, architecture, and telecommunications applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain. Headquartered in Aiken, SC, AGY is the singular remaining specialty glass fiber manufacturer in the United States. Flexible production operations, R&D teams, and a product innovation center allow AGY to customize material solutions and develop next-generation products for clients globally.

About A+ Composites

A+ Composites delivers customized unidirectional thermoplastic tape solutions across a wide range of resin systems and fiber types, including carbon, glass, and aramid. With over 250 tape variants tailored to precise customer specifications, A+ Composites supports application development across automotive, aerospace, industrial, and sports sectors.

