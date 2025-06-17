Tracelink, Inc.: TraceLink Unveils OPUS Link Lab: A Radical Leap Forward for Multienterprise Supply Chain Innovation

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, has launched OPUS Link Lab (OLL)-a revolutionary, no-cost design environment created to supercharge the creation and commercialization of multienterprise solutions across the life sciences ecosystem.

Sparked by significant customer and partner demand, OPUS Link Lab empowers solution developers, IT leaders, and technologists with a free, secure, and always-on, no-code design environment packed with TraceLink's most advanced orchestration capabilities. Users can immediately begin designing, testing, and demoing transformative supply chain solutions leveraging:

B2N (Business-to-Network) Integrate-Once - With OPUS's B2N Integrate-Once model, customers and trading partners integrate a single time and instantly link to any partner on the network. No more rebuilding the same integration for every relationship; just link in and scale through many OPUS solutions.





Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) - Provides end-to-end, real-time transaction visibility and intelligence across the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, enabling companies and their trading partners to make faster, data-driven decisions and proactively source real-time, end-to-end commercial and supply chain information for advancing GenAI strategies.





Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET) - Streamlines and automates cross-functional, person-to-person business processes, empowering teams with real-time collaboration, transparency, and control to drive faster, more accurate outcomes.





OPUS Solution Environment (OSE) - A breakthrough no-code toolset enabling users to rapidly assemble enterprise and multienterprise solutions with drag-and-drop ease.





OPUS Reports and Dashboards (ORD) - A robust, no-code reporting and analytics suite that allows business users to create real-time visualizations and performance dashboards of end-to-end supply chain information, enabling leaders to gain instant visibility into supply chain KPIs for faster decision-making and data-driven execution.





- A robust, no-code reporting and analytics suite that allows business users to create real-time visualizations and performance dashboards of end-to-end supply chain information, enabling leaders to gain instant visibility into supply chain KPIs for faster decision-making and data-driven execution. Link Actions and Transforms - Rapidly build event-driven links between OPUS solutions and common enterprise systems using Link Actions and apply dynamic, no-code transforms to standardize and route data across systems. This combination enables fast, flexible integration with enterprise applications without the time and cost of custom development.

"OPUS Link Lab accelerates digital transformation by giving innovators everything they need to create, test, and deploy supply chain solutions without barriers," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "With OLL and our no-code OPUS Solution Environment, anyone-from system integrators to in-house IT teams-can rapidly turn ideas into multienterprise-grade solutions that improve agility, resilience, and business performance with trading partners."

With OPUS Link Lab, users can rapidly and affordably digitalize processes and craft tailored solutions to solve real-world, multienterprise supply chain challenges, including:

Commercial and Channel Management - Order-to-cash/procure-to-pay optimization, channel inventory control and optimization, demand sensing, financial reconciliation and claims adjudication.





Supply Chain Planning - Forecast and scenario planning, production planning and scheduling, material and resourcing planning, S&OP alignment.





External Manufacturing and Manufacturing Execution - Forecast and order planning, production tracking, material supply coordination, tech transfer collaboration, resource planning, and OEE monitoring.





Quality Management - Continuous quality improvement, batch record review collaboration, issue and exception resolution, compliant and adverse event management.





Procurement and Supplier Management - Agreement and licensing coordination, qualification and performance assessment, sustainability scorecarding.





Regulatory Affairs and Compliance - Regulatory submission and tracking, label and artwork management, risk and impact assessment, and inspection and audit management.

OPUS Link Lab also includes access to curated training paths, hands-on documentation, pre-built solution templates, and community forums led by TraceLink experts-all designed to fast-track network ecosystem success.

Whether you're building your first digital orchestration flow or scaling multienterprise solutions across global networks, OPUS Link Lab makes it possible-today.

Learn more about OPUS Link Lab and register for access here .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

