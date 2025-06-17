Anzeige
17.06.2025 16:12 Uhr
Shopware U.S.: Shopware presents new product innovations: Agentic Commerce and B2B solutions for complex business models

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shopware introduced Agentic Commerce and new AI-driven solutions shaping the future of e-commerce, placing a stronger focus on AI while furthering their expansion into B2B. The keynote emphasized why-when faced with challenges and uncertainties-merchants require a reliable technology partner to meet the demands of today and plan for tomorrow.

Shopware logo

Shopware AI
Sebastian Hamann, Co CEO, introduced Shopware AI based on human shopping behavior: "On the one hand, there are rational purchasing decisions, based on need and fact-based analysis. On the other, emotional decisions, driven by feelings, impulses, and subconscious factors. The future of digital commerce begins where AI meets real merchant needs."

Shopware AI combines both, encompassing all AI-powered features, from image and text editing to tools that enhance the shopping experience and the new chat-based Copilot. This assistant supports merchants managing routine tasks, ultimately saving time for customer service or strategic work.

The AI-powered Image Editor, a new function, allows merchants to easily place products into scenes with realistic shadows and reflections, resulting in high-quality campaign images which are automatically uploaded into the Shopware Media Manager and ready to be utilized.

Agentic Commerce
Agentic Commerce enables intelligent agents to handle decisions, shortening the sales cycle from quote to purchase. Shopware AI aims to increase revenue, lower integration costs, create differentiated shopping experiences, and drive monetization. The launch of the Copilot is the first step, with further features like AI Agents to follow soon.

Shopware also announced the "Agentic Commerce Alliance," bringing together AI-first companies to establish common standards and share practical AI patterns. Some well-known partners are already on board.

B2B Components
Over 60% of Shopware's merchants operate in B2B or hybrid models- including companies like Toyota and Ritter Sport. "Complex Commerce is becoming reality-and Shopware powers it," Hamann said.

New 'B2B Components' support growth at every stage, including:

  • Organization Units: Define parameters like shipping addresses or payment methods to reduce manual errors.
  • Advanced Product Catalogs: Create custom product catalogs for faster quote processes.

The Community Hub
The open-source model remains a strategic advantage which is why Shopware introduced the Community Hub to strengthen collaboration:

  • Knowledge sharing: Gamified content helps users learn faster.
  • Collaboration: Developer productivity has tripled.
  • Networking: Connects members across all levels.

Further information, featured updates, and the keynote can be found on the Special Event page.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667744/Shopware.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shopware-presents-new-product-innovations-agentic-commerce-and-b2b-solutions-for-complex-business-models-302482755.html

