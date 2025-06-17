Klas, a global leader in rugged edge technology solutions, announced that the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) has approved the VoyagerVM 4.0 running KlasOS Keel, an intelligent edge operating system (OS), for conformance to the Common Criteria for IT Security Evaluation.

VoyagerVM4.0 is a rugged Intel Xeon-D (formerly known as Ice Lake D) compute platform, and when running Keel, it is now certified under the NIAP current Collaborative Protection Profile for Network Devices (NDcPP) and secure shell remote access.

VoyagerVM 4.0 running Keel supports both the management of secure connectivity and the flexibility of virtualization for local compute capabilities at the edge. The latest NIAP certification of VoyagerVM 4.0 running Keel enables users to operate VoyagerVM 4.0 within restricted networks and to connect with government-approved clouds as needed.

"The latest CC certification of VoyagerVM 4.0 running Keel further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver secure systems for the tactical edge," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. "With VoyagerVM 4.0 and Keel now validated as a NIAP trusted compute platform, operators can leverage the latest in hardware crypto acceleration for faster processing of sensitive data. Ultimately accelerating the volume of secured low-latency data available for decision making at the edge."

Common Criteria certification is governed by ISO/IEC standards bodies and maintained by NIAP according to internationally recognized security testing standards. For more details on the Common Criteria certification listing for VoyagerVM 4.0 running Keel, see https://www.niap-ccevs.org/products/11556

To learn more about VoyagerVM 4.0, visit https://www.klasgroup.com/products/voyager-vm-4-0/

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative rugged communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners, including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft, to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information, visit www.klasgroup.com.

