Network Emulator Market worth $361.4 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Network Emulator Market will grow from USD 252.4 million in 2025 to USD 361.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The global deployment of 5G networks, including private 5G solutions for enterprises, has significantly increased the need for emulators capable of testing high-speed, low-latency applications in real-world conditions. Simultaneously, the widespread adoption of SD-WAN and multi-cloud environments requires robust network validation tools to ensure application performance and reliability. The growing complexity of IoT ecosystems and edge computing further amplifies the demand for emulators that can simulate constrained, variable, and unpredictable network scenarios. In addition, rising cybersecurity concerns are prompting organizations to use emulators to test network resilience and security infrastructure against attack simulations.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million Segments covered Offering, Application Type, Test Type, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Network Emulator Market are Spirent Communications (US), Keysight Technologies (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Polaris Networks (US), PacketStorm (US), SolarWinds (US), InterWorking Labs (US), Apposite Technologies (US), ADVANTEST (Japan), GL Communications (US), Valid8 (US), Aldec (US), Marben Products (France), Aukua (US), Simnovus (US), EVE-NG Pro (UK), GigaNet Systems (US), Qosmotec Software Solutions GmbH (Germany), TETCOS (India), Modulo Communications Systems (Israel), Nihon Communications Systems (India), and NextGig Systems (US).

By application type, IoT segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

IoT holds the highest growth rate among application types in the Network Emulator Market due to the increasing complexity and scale of connected devices across industries. Network emulators are essential for testing IoT ecosystems, as they allow the simulation of diverse and unpredictable network conditions such as limited bandwidth, fluctuating latency, intermittent connectivity, and high device density. These tools are widely used to validate the performance, interoperability, and security of IoT devices before deployment in real-world environments. Key applications include the testing of smart home systems, industrial IoT devices, healthcare wearables, connected vehicles, and smart city infrastructure. Network emulators help ensure that IoT systems can operate reliably under various network stresses and edge computing scenarios, ultimately supporting scalable and resilient IoT deployments across sectors.

By offering, hardware segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

The hardware segment is likely to maintain the largest share in the Network Emulator Market through the forecast period. A dedicated and purpose-built device, the hardware emulator plays a critical role in network testing, validation, and optimization. Its primary function is to recreate, with precision and authenticity, the diverse network conditions that real-world applications and devices may encounter during their operation. This emulation process occurs within a controlled laboratory or testing environment, where the hardware emulator introduces specific network characteristics to replicate the behavior of actual networks.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Network Emulator Market during the forecast period, driven by a rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, an increase in GDPs in countries, development in economies towards network testing and emulation, and increased security spending due to the growing threat landscape. This region, known for its emerging economies, is witnessing significant growth opportunities in network emulators owing to effective government regulations and technological advancements. Due to rapid industrialization, organizations in this region are becoming more competitive and focusing on offering better customer service. The rising demand for network emulators, which are cloud-driven and cloud-supported, has resulted in a further increase in demand for network emulator solutions in the Asia Pacific region, thereby resulting in more investments and technological advancements across verticals.

Top Key Companies in Network Emulator Market:

The major vendors in the Network Emulator Market are Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, VIAVI Solutions, Calnex Solutions, Apposite Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Polaris Networks, PacketStorm, SolarWinds, and InterWorking Labs.

