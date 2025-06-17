1000 Miglia S.r.l.: The 1000 Miglia 2025 has started

The 430 Classic Cars of the Red Arrow Will Arrive in Ferrara in the Evening. The First Leg Finish Line in San Lazzaro Di Savena

BRESCIA, Italy, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The forty-third re-enactment edition of the 1000 Miglia has finally got underway. After the classic parade on the Viale Venezia ramp, packed for the occasion with citizens, tourists, enthusiasts and interested onlookers, all enraptured by the ageless fascination of the 430 four-wheel jewels that this year will cover 1900 kilometres from Brescia to Rome and back, the crews headed straight for the ascent to the Brescia Castle for the first Time Trials of this edition.

This was followed by the customary Passage Control with the Village Parade in Piazza Vittoria, the crews' final farewell to the City of the 1000 Miglia, with a promise to return on Saturday 21, the day the crews will arrive.

"Doing the 1000 Miglia in a Bugatti like this is really exciting, it is like going back in time", said Carlo Cracco a few moments before the start from the cockpit of the 1927 Bugatti T 40 in which he will race alongside Ezio Ronzoni. "At the same time, however, you really enjoy the race, so long live the 1000 Miglia!"

These, instead, were the warm words of reigning champion Andrea Vesco, in the hunt for his fifth consecutive victory with Fabio Salvinelli at his side on board the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS: "The sensations are positive, the day is beautiful, I was hoping that yesterday's rain would cool things down a bit more but we are prepared, we will still remain fresh and focused".

Crossing the eastern province of Brescia, the convoy headed for Valsabbia for a Passage Control in the centre of Villanuova sul Clisi. The crews then reached the shores of Lake Garda, passing through the villages of the lush Valtenesi area: first Manerba, with a drive along the Olivari lakeside road, with views of Isola dei Conigli, then Moniga, Soiano and Padenghe. Once they reached the Cesare Battisti lakeside road in Desenzano, where the 123 modern Ferraris of the Tribute 1000 Miglia had previously departed, the participants stopped for the third Passage Control of the 1000 Miglia 2025, before completing a series of six Time Trials in Colombare di Sirmione. After stamping their cards in Piazzale Porto, in front of the impressive Castello Scaligero, the convoy headed for Peschiera.

