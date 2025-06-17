Equity Insider: AI Healthcare Funding Surges as Real-World Rollouts Hit Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Providers

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Capital continues to flow in bunches into the AI in healthcare sector, with AI companies capturing more than half of digital health funding in Q1. Investors are seeking novel opportunities that tap into this space, with private companies such as Ellipsis Health and Autonomize AI recently receiving $45M and $28M respectively for their innovations. For other investors seeking opportunities among publicly traded companies, there's been plenty of development to follow from innovators, including from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), and The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI).

According to McKinsey's Global Institute, generative AI isn't just a buzzword - it could deliver between $60 and $110 billion in annual value just within pharma and medical products. Meanwhile, Statista now expects the broader AI healthcare market to explode from $11 billion today to a staggering $188 billion by 2030, reflecting a major shift in how technology is expected to transform patient care, diagnostics, and operational efficiency.

For example, screenings for diabetic retinopathy are now live across Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama after Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech began rolling out free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka'sFischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains. The quick, non-invasive test looks for early retinal changes that often appear before symptoms, then delivers secure results in minutes. By placing the service in retail pharmacies-and preparing a parallel launch in Mexico-the partners are moving care closer to patients while collecting real-world evidence that can guide wider commercialization.

"As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment, connecting every step of the journey," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech and board member of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. "We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive, the well-being of the diabetic patient."

The live-patient campaign gives Avant a timely proof point as it works to bring Vision AI under one roof. Earlier this month the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova, unifying leadership, intellectual property, and data ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would eliminate the current holding-company structure and streamline everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition. Management believes the simplified cap table will resonate with investors and prospective partners alike.

While the corporate lawyers handle due diligence, engineers are putting final touches on a low-cost, automated retinal camera designed to pair seamlessly with Vision AI. Traditional fundus cameras can cost tens of thousands of dollars and require skilled technicians. Avant's prototype is hands-free, feeds images directly into the cloud platform, and is expected to ship at a fraction of legacy pricing. If performance data match internal tests, primary-care clinics and resource-constrained health systems could screen large diabetic populations without adding specialist staff.

Vision AI itself is also widening its clinical scope. A patented dementia-risk module-combining a five-minute blood assay with AI pattern recognition-remains in validation, while cardiovascular-risk analytics are progressing through pilot studies in Latin America. Each new indication plugs into the same software backbone, positioning Avant as a platform rather than a single-product story.

Financially, the merger would roll all outstanding Ainnova equity into the publicly traded company, avoiding cash dilution and aligning incentives for the combined team. Leadership has signaled that post-deal capital raises, if needed, would be targeted toward finishing the camera, scaling pharmacy deployments, and supporting U.S. regulatory work.

Taken together, the live pharmacy screenings, pending acquisition, and upcoming device launch mark a pivotal stretch for Avant. The company is evolving from an AI incubator into a full-stack diagnostics firm with proprietary hardware, a growing menu of predictive algorithms, and on-the-ground distribution partners. If the strategy holds, Vision AI could shorten referral times, open earlier treatment windows, and give emerging-market providers affordable access to specialist-level insights-translating technology headlines into measurable patient impact.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) has launched a new suite of AI agents tailored for the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

"This is a pivotal opportunity to deliver the precise, efficient workflows and insights required by the modern life sciences industry," said Bhavik Patel, President of Commercial Solutions of IQVIA. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us realize our vision to power smarter healthcare for everyone, everywhere."

Built using NVIDIA's NIM Agent Blueprints and NeMo platforms, these agentic tools aim to accelerate research, streamline workflows, and improve clinical and commercial decision-making. The rollout marks a major step in applying domain-specific AI to real-world pharmaceutical challenges, from target identification to HCP engagement.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Allina Health have launched "Alli," a conversational AI agent designed to improve the patient experience by automating key access points in the healthcare system.

"Long wait times and administrative complexity can be a huge source of stress for patients," said Michael Anderson, Executive Vice President of Enterprise AI of SoundHound AI. "We are proud to partner with Allina Health on this important digital transformation. The organization is taking a forward-thinking approach by integrating AI to support patients with immediate, personalized assistance."

Deployed inside Allina Health's Customer Experience Center, Alli connects directly with electronic medical records to authenticate callers and manage appointments. With 80% of calls now answered in under 45 seconds, the system has helped reduce wait times while freeing up staff for more complex patient needs.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) has acquired See-Mode Technologies, a company specializing in AI-powered ultrasound tools for thyroid and breast diagnostics.

"Early deployment of See-Mode'sFDA-approved thyroid ultrasound AI across a portion of our imaging centers has demonstrated up to a 30% reduction in scan time," said Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet. "The increase in capacity should improve our ability to drive better access and more revenue through RadNet's existing centers."

The integration is expected to enhance operational capacity across RadNet's imaging centers and add value to its DeepHealth platform. With existing reimbursement pathways and a high annual volume of ultrasound exams, the acquisition is positioned to create new revenue opportunities and clinical efficiencies.

Cigna Healthcare, a division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), has rolled out a suite of AI-powered tools through its myCigna member portal to simplify key insurance tasks like finding care, checking benefits, and tracking costs.

"Everyday moments in health care need to be easier," said Katya Andresen, Chief Digital and Analytics Officer of The Cigna Group. "These enhancements are a significant step in our journey to transform the experience and put customers at the heart of it."

These enhancements include an AI virtual assistant, real-time cost tracking, personalized provider matching, and automated claim support. Early results show high user engagement and improved customer satisfaction, reinforcing Cigna's goal of making health coverage more intuitive and accessible.

