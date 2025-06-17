Anzeige
17.06.2025 16:30 Uhr
Barney's Farm Genetics: This Is Why They Call Me Dr. Greenthumb: Barney's Farm and B-Real Launch Legacy Genetics Collab at Mary Jane Berlin

Dr. Greenthumb's Insane OG Seeds Drop Globally June 19

BERLIN, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barney's Farm, Amsterdam's iconic seed bank, has joined forces with Dr. Greenthumb's, the cannabis brand from Cypress Hill frontman B-Real, to debut a first-of-its-kind line of genetics that blends craftsmanship with cultural legacy.

Barney's Farm x B-Real Launch Dr. Greenthumb's Insane OG Seeds at Mary Jane Berlin

30 Years in the Making

This collaboration has been three decades in the making. Derry Brett and B-Real first crossed paths in Amsterdam's coffee shop circuit in the early '90s. What began as a friendship rooted in a shared love for the plant now combines global influence with underground credibility.

This isn't a celebrity endorsement-it's a pledge to preserve a culture forged long before legalization, social media, or MSOs entered the scene. A partnership between two pioneers who helped shape the narrative before the world started watching.

Insane OG Goes Global

The debut strain, Insane OG, drops globally on June 19 at Mary Jane Berlin, Europe's premier cannabis expo. Inspired by B-Real's notorious 1998 anthem "Dr. Greenthumb," Insane OG pays tribute to a counterculture built on resistance and dedication to the craft.

Bred from OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple, Insane OG is an aromatic, indica-forward hybrid boasting 27% THC, delivering true connoisseur quality.

"Before anything leaves our house, it's been stress-tested, verified, and refined to spec," said Derry Brett, founder of Barney's Farm. "We don't release-we unveil. That's the difference."

The next drop, Cherry Bomb-a syrupy, high-yield hybrid-lands in September, featuring a pinene-dominant terp profile to enhance focus and mental clarity. More info coming soon.

Global Cannabis Movement

As legalization expands across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Barney's Farm x Dr. Greenthumb's has set a new global standard that honors the culture while prioritizing elite genetics.

What to Expect:

  • World-class seed drops with international availability
  • Certified nurseries for expert phenohunting
  • Curated strain rollouts with long-term planning
  • Lifestyle merch paired with each strain

"This collaboration is for the heads who've been with us since day one-before the hype and the headlines," said B-Real, Founder of Dr. Greenthumb's. "We helped build culture. Now we're preserving it, one seed at a time."

About Barney's Farm
Founded in Amsterdam in 1986, Barney's Farm is one of the most awarded seed banks in the cannabis industry. Since 2003, its U.S. expansion has brought its legendary genetics stateside through partnerships with elite brands like Doja Pak and Backpack Boyz. From RS11 x Bana OG to Lemon Cherry Gelato, Barney's Farm continues to shape cannabis culture with breeding precision and landrace preservation.
Global Site | U.S. Site | @barneysfarm.genetics

About Dr. Greenthumb's
Founded by Cypress Hill's B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb's fuses music, cultivation, and culture into a brand built for legacy. The Dr. Greenthumb's brand has retail locations across California, and coming to Illinois soon; the brand is also currently active in AZ,UT, IL, FL, with additional states forthcoming in 2025.
Website | Insane OG Info | @drgreenthumbs

Media Assets
Available in the press kit.

Media Contact
Madison Mullis
madison@trailblaze.co

Barney's Farm Genetics logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712914/MJF_1_Barneys_Farm_Collabs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573126/BF_LOGO_VERTICAL_24_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/this-is-why-they-call-me-dr-greenthumb-barneys-farm-and-b-real-launch-legacy-genetics-collab-at-mary-jane-berlin-302483985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
