EdLogics Chief Health Officer Dr. Seth Serxner Releases New Book Offering Realistic Strategies for Everyday Wellbeing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / EdLogics, a leading digital health education company focused on improving health literacy through gamified learning, is proud to announce the launch of The Wellbeing Effect: Bite-Sized Practices for Busy People to Lead Happier, Healthier Lives - a new book by EdLogics' Chief Health Officer, Seth Serxner, PhD, MPH.

Dr. Serxner, one of the most respected voices in organizational health and wellbeing, draws from over 30 years of research and hands-on experience to offer a science-backed, real-world toolkit to help individuals take meaningful steps toward lasting health improvements. Drawing on three decades of academic and corporate leadership, Serxner distills complex research into accessible, personalized practices.

"I hope that when people read my book, they'll feel less pressure about getting healthy," said Serxner. "I hope they'll see the realistic, evidence-based approaches to improving wellbeing as part of a general mindset and a way of life, rather than another to-do list."

The book's release aligns closely with EdLogics' mission to improve health literacy and empower individuals to make informed, confident decisions about their health. By delivering engaging, gamified learning experiences, EdLogics helps people understand complex health topics in ways that are easy to absorb and act on.

"Seth's approach mirrors our vision perfectly," said EdLogics CEO and Founder Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD. "His book gives people the tools and motivation to build healthier habits without the guilt or pressure - and that's exactly what we strive to do through our platform."

Whether you're leading a corporate wellness initiative or seeking personal guidance for building a healthier lifestyle, The Wellbeing Effect provides:

Practical concepts for personalizing wellbeing in diverse populations

Insights on behavior change that actually stick

A bridge between wellness initiatives and individual empowerment

Tools to support employees without adding to their overload

Dr. Serxner's work is grounded in decades of scholarship and practice, with over 50 published articles and chapters, and a track record of helping companies move the needle on wellbeing outcomes.

The Wellbeing Effect is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/b0f99z6xst

For media inquiries or to learn more about EdLogics, contact: info@edlogics.com

