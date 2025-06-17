Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 16:50 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EdLogics Chief Health Officer Dr. Seth Serxner Releases New Book Offering Realistic Strategies for Everyday Wellbeing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / EdLogics, a leading digital health education company focused on improving health literacy through gamified learning, is proud to announce the launch of The Wellbeing Effect: Bite-Sized Practices for Busy People to Lead Happier, Healthier Lives - a new book by EdLogics' Chief Health Officer, Seth Serxner, PhD, MPH.

Dr. Serxner, one of the most respected voices in organizational health and wellbeing, draws from over 30 years of research and hands-on experience to offer a science-backed, real-world toolkit to help individuals take meaningful steps toward lasting health improvements. Drawing on three decades of academic and corporate leadership, Serxner distills complex research into accessible, personalized practices.

"I hope that when people read my book, they'll feel less pressure about getting healthy," said Serxner. "I hope they'll see the realistic, evidence-based approaches to improving wellbeing as part of a general mindset and a way of life, rather than another to-do list."

The book's release aligns closely with EdLogics' mission to improve health literacy and empower individuals to make informed, confident decisions about their health. By delivering engaging, gamified learning experiences, EdLogics helps people understand complex health topics in ways that are easy to absorb and act on.

"Seth's approach mirrors our vision perfectly," said EdLogics CEO and Founder Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD. "His book gives people the tools and motivation to build healthier habits without the guilt or pressure - and that's exactly what we strive to do through our platform."

Whether you're leading a corporate wellness initiative or seeking personal guidance for building a healthier lifestyle, The Wellbeing Effect provides:

  • Practical concepts for personalizing wellbeing in diverse populations

  • Insights on behavior change that actually stick

  • A bridge between wellness initiatives and individual empowerment

  • Tools to support employees without adding to their overload

Dr. Serxner's work is grounded in decades of scholarship and practice, with over 50 published articles and chapters, and a track record of helping companies move the needle on wellbeing outcomes.

The Wellbeing Effect is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/b0f99z6xst
For media inquiries or to learn more about EdLogics, contact: info@edlogics.com

SOURCE: Birdsong HLCOE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edlogics-chief-health-officer-dr.-seth-serxner-releases-new-book-1039332

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.