American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Fall Conference in Miami October 3-5, 2025!

Florida House Bill passes a bill allowing allopathic physicians & osteopthic physicians to perform stem cell therapies with newly revised guidelines!

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / A highly anticipated and sought after AASCP meeting is back by popular demand slated for the fall of 2025. We are excited to invite you to one of the most dynamic events in the field of Regenrative Medicine! The Regenerative Medicine Fall Conference of 2025 will be taking place October 3-5 in Miami , Florida.

AASCP Miami Fl Conference

conference

Whether you are a season expert or just starting to explore the field, this conference offers all the knowledge, resources and networking opportunities that is unmatched! We offer interactive workshops with real case studies, explain the latest guidelines, techniques and up to date regulations in Regenerative Medicine.

The Director for the AASCP, Dr. A. Farshchian, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. AASCP members are experts within all fields of stem cell therapy from: SVF, BM, UCB, Exosomes, Peptides, Xenografts, Allografts and Amniotic Fluids and are considered some of the most experienced leaders for proper advocacy in the field."

As of April 2025, a Florida House Bill has been passed authorizing Allopathic physicians & osteopathic physicians to perform stem cell therapy not approved by the United Stated Food & Drug Administration; using specific requierements for Stem Cell that may be used by physicians requires allopathic physicians and osteopathic physicians to adhere to applicable current good manufacturing practices in performance of such therapies which will be discussed at the conference.

The Board of American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is the official board certifying body of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP). As a nationally recognized academy with a mission to bring like-minded physicians together to increase awareness and education for the evolving field of regenerative medicine, the AASCP offers a Fellowship and Diplomat Certification pathway. In order to be eligible for certification or recertification through the AASCP, licensed physicians in good standing must meet the stringent eligibility requirements that have been defined by the board and the new Florida Bill that has been passed earlier this year. AASCP places an emphasis on not only psychometrically evaluated testing and advanced training, but also moral character and experience. Furthermore, AASCP has a clear path toward recertification for qualified physicians. Their standards for recertification include a commitment to continuing medical education, successful completion of a recertification examination, participation in a non-remedial medical ethics program, and additional requirements which includes 20 CME's of continued education. AASCP is known for working with physicians to provide unique opportunities for board certification in their specialty of regenerative medicine. Specifically, the AASCP offers ongoing workshop modules led by esteemed physicians in this field who certify and educate on different treatment approaches and techniques. Another defining characteristic of the AASCP is their commitment to ongoing education and awareness. To support this goal, the AASCP has developed innovative committees, including its Institutional Review Board and created opportunities for physicians and researchers to submit their work for peer review and exposure. For the fall 2025 , AASCP is offering the following advanced hands on training techniques in these fields:

Liposuction Cadaver Training - Specialized techniques for Lipedema Patients.

Regenerative Foote and Ankle Therapy - Utilizing Biologics as a non surgical alternative.

COmprehensive Injection Techniques - Hips. Knees, Shoulders, Hands and Joints.

Innovative Intradiscal Therapies - Cutting edge approaches in Spine Care.

Oral Injection Therapy - A pathwork to Lifelong Healing.

Precision Pain Management Blocks _ SPG, Suprascapular and Cuadal Techniques.

Tai CHi for Regenrative Health - Enhancing mobility & Well bieng from top researchers and clinicians.

Dr. Cynthia Maule, President of AASCP added, "The future of medicine is a drug-free, non surgical, regenerative medicine. Stem cell treatments have the potential to slow aging so we can live our lives without pain or dysnfunction or disabling degenerative disease. Our understanding of stem cells for disease modification is in its infancy, but we have the ability to repair heart disease, brain disorders, regenerate the liver and pancreatic cells and repair autimmune disease. Furthermore the technology in our labs exists to eradicate cancers. So when you look at all the major disease states, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, respiratory disease, liver and kidney dysfunction, stem cells are the answer to optimal health."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Claudia Salazar at AASCP cell: 754-304-4827 & Office: 954-302-4662 and you can also visit us at www.aascpconference.miami & www.aascp.online

SOURCE: American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/american-academy-of-stem-cell-physicians-fall-conference-in-miami-october-3-5-2025-1024249