NESTOUT Introduces Outdoor Ready Charging Cables Built to Withstand the Wild

Durable, weather-resistant USB-A to C and USB-C to C cables built to power life beyond the grid

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / NESTOUT, the rugged outdoor gear brand designed for life beyond walls, introduces two new additions to its modular ecosystem: the MPA-ACNE Series (USB-A to USB-C) and MPA-CCNE Series (USB-C to USB-C) Outdoor Charging Cables. Purpose-built for outdoor use, both cables share the same durable construction, weather-resistant materials, and thoughtful design for real-world adventures.

Wrapped in scratch-resistant Tetoron® braid and rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, the cables are engineered for durability in unpredictable environments. Reinforced bushings reduce stress at connection points, while a hook-integrated protective cap keeps connectors clean and off the ground. A tangle-free cable clip allows for easy storage or hanging from tent loops, MOLLE panels, or vehicle organizers. Both versions support USB 2.0 data transfer up to 480Mbps, making it easy to sync content or back up files in the field.

Built for the Field

The MPA-CCNE Series (USB-C to USB-C) stands out as a true outdoor powerhouse, supporting up to 100W of USB Power Delivery. Whether charging laptops, tablets, drones, or monitors from a portable battery or solar generator, this cable is built for high-demand setups. An integrated eMarker chip ensures safe, efficient voltage delivery across all connected devices - making it an essential for remote workstations, van life, or creative field kits.

In contrast, the MPA-ACNE Series (USB-A to USB-C) offers a compact and reliable solution for powering essentials like smartphones, GPS devices, rechargeable lights, and wireless accessories. Rated at 15W output, it pairs seamlessly with legacy USB-A ports on solar panels, power banks, and vehicle outlets.

Both series come in 1 meter (3.3 ft) and 2 meter (6.6 ft) lengths, giving users the flexibility to power up across campsites, cabins, or overland rigs. The paracord-inspired colorway integrates easily with outdoor gear, while flame-retardant components, gold-plated pins, and double shielding ensure stable performance in any environment.

Models & Availability

USB-C to USB-C Outdoor Cable

1 meter: MSRP $21.99

2 meter: MSRP $24.99

USB-A to USB-C Outdoor Cable

1 meter: MSRP $16.99

1 meter: MSRP $20.99

Learn more and shop the full lineup at www.nestout.com.

About NESTOUT

NESTOUT is a modular outdoor gear brand powered by ELECOM, dedicated to helping people go further into the wild with reliable, adventure ready solutions. From power banks and solar panels to protective cases and lighting, NESTOUT gear is designed for durability, versatility, and life beyond the sidewalk. With a focus on sustainability and real world utility, NESTOUT exists to support explorers who move with intention and care for the planet along the way.

Contact Information:

Tu Nguyen

Associate Director

tu_nguyen@elecom-usa.com

SOURCE: NESTOUT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nestout-introduces-outdoor-ready-charging-cables-built-to-withstan-1038699