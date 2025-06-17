duPont REGISTRY Group Announces PRIVÉ Sofia: Groundbreaking Collector Car Hub in the Heart of Eastern Europe

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, is proud to unveil duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia , a pioneering automotive lifestyle destination set to open in 2027 in Business Park Sofia , the biggest innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Developed in collaboration with Gensler , the largest design and architecture firm in the world, the project marks a bold new era for collector car culture in Europe.

Tucked into the foothills near Bulgaria's vibrant capital, with sweeping views of nearby mountains, duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia is far more than a secure home for the world's most exceptional vehicles - it is a curated community for discerning collectors, crafted by leaders in luxury, design, and automotive excellence.

"Designed together with Gensler, we've created an environment where cars are celebrated not only as investments, but also as art, identity, and passion in what is a world-class exclusive members-only club for a selected group of discerning collectors," says Dimitar Stoimenov, CEO of duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia, and Bulgaria's official Ferrari and Maserati dealer.

duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia will feature:

Private, climate-controlled office and garage suites with 24/7 access, plus advanced security and fire suppression.

White-glove concierge services covering everything from deluxe detailing to global vehicle transport, insurance, and storage logistics.

Curated amenities including a fine dining restaurant, boutique fitness spaces, a cigar lounge, retail spaces, private meeting rooms, and immersive lounges adorned with automotive art and design elements.

Exclusive experiences such as private racetrack access, curated social and driving events, lifestyle concierge planning, and rally participation across Europe and beyond.

"This is a lifestyle hub where collectors don't just park their cars - they live their passion among like-minded individuals, surrounded by thoughtful design, tailored amenities and a sense of exclusivity," says Alex Fernandez, Design Principal at Gensler. "I believe we're setting a new global benchmark."

duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ Sofia offers annual and lifetime memberships, each including access to a customizable private suite - available in three distinctive aesthetics: Stone, Steel, and Earth. The Gensler-designed office suites can be tailored as private showrooms, workspaces or retreat-like spaces with seamless access to all the global PRIVÉ club-member amenities.

The project aims to unify the often-disconnected collector car community in Central and Eastern Europe: "There are collectors here with extraordinary cars, but they lack a central place to come together," adds Stoimenov. "We're building a community, mirroring what exists in Monterey, Dubai or Miami, where stories are shared, deals are made, discerning families can relate, and automotive passion thrives."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Luxury Car Club , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dupont-registry-group-announces-priv%c3%a9-sofia-groundbreaking-collector-car-hub-in-the-hear-1040115