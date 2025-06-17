Security 101 and Blue Eye Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of SiteGuard 101, Highlighting Growing Adoption of Remote Video Monitoring as a Proactive Deterrence Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Security 101, a nationally recognized leader in commercial security integration, and Blue Eye, a pioneering provider of AI-powered remote video monitoring (RVM), are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their SiteGuard 101 partnership. Launched in 2024, the white-labeled solution continues to gain traction as organizations seek more intelligent and cost-effective ways to protect people and property.

SiteGuard 101 is powered by Blue Eye's proprietary AIPX platform and combines intelligent video analytics, live operator verification, and audio deterrence. Delivered through Blue Eye's UL Listed Security Operations Center, the solution provides a scalable, proactive alternative to traditional guard services at competitive pricing.

"We're seeing growing demand from clients looking for more effective and scalable security options," said Ken Poole, Chief Revenue Officer at Security 101. "Our partnership with Blue Eye has enabled us to meet that need. SiteGuard 101 has become a powerful part of our security offering and continues to perform well across a variety of industries."

Security 101 operates in more than 50 markets nationwide, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Miami, and Washington D.C. This broad geographic footprint allows Security 101 to provide consistent service quality and local expertise, making SiteGuard 101 widely accessible to commercial clients across the country.

In its first year, SiteGuard 101 has proven effective in a wide range of environments. In multifamily housing, it has helped property managers reduce loitering, prevent vehicle break-ins, and respond more quickly to after-hours activity. In logistics and distribution, the solution supports loss prevention by monitoring perimeters, docks, and inventory yards while reducing the need for overnight guard coverage.

Retailers have used SiteGuard 101 to deter organized retail crime, cover blind spots in large-format stores, and reduce liability risks in parking lots. In education and healthcare settings, the solution enhances situational awareness without disrupting daily operations, helping institutions protect people and property while minimizing reliance on traditional guards.

"Our work with Security 101 shows what's possible when advanced technology meets proven integration expertise," said Steve Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Eye. "SiteGuard 101 is producing measurable results, and we look forward to expanding the program with a partner that truly understands what the market needs."

SiteGuard 101 is also appealing to clients looking to consolidate multiple security functions into a single platform, making it easier to manage across large or multi-site operations. As the need for smarter and more efficient security solutions grows, Blue Eye and Security 101 remain aligned in their mission to modernize how organizations protect assets, people, and operations.

About Security 101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions with locally owned offices in major markets. The company delivers consistent service and customized deployments across sectors including healthcare, education, commercial real estate, and critical infrastructure. Learn more at www.security101.com.

About Blue Eye

Blue Eye is a remote video monitoring company that combines proprietary AI-powered detection with live operator intervention to help prevent incidents before they occur. Learn more at www.goblueeye.com.

