Lighting Society: Lightning Society Launches SoHo Clubhouse in Former Warhol Studio, Redefining the Future of Gathering in NYC

A new kind of members club rooted the belief that social wellness is essential to modern city life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Lightning Society, known for reimagining how New Yorkers gather, today announced the opening of its first permanent location at 45 Howard Street in SoHo as a new-style membership club.

Lightning Society at 45 Howard

Lightning Society opens clubhouse in former Warhol studio

The Chetrit Organization, a leading real estate firm with deep roots in New York City, owns the historic cast-iron building - once home to one of Andy Warhol's earliest studios - will now house a dynamic hub for adventurous intellectuals and cultural catalysts.

"We're excited to welcome Lightning Society as a tenant," said Michael Chetrit of the Chetrit Organization, "We anticipate their presence will activate and shape a new chapter of cultural life in SoHo."

Founder, architect, and longtime community builder, Timothy Phillips, has spent two decades curating transformative gatherings, immersive art experiences, and participatory events across the city. With over 25,000 community members and 1,500+ pre-registrations for its SoHo launch, Lightning Society is now anchoring its momentum in a permanent, multi-level space.

"New York has always been a place where culture is made, not consumed, and yet there are so few spaces today that truly invite participation and self-expression," said founder Timothy Phillips who is excited to secure a lease with the Chetrit Organization. "Chetrit has been an exceptional partner and support throughout this process. With Lightning Society at 45 Howard, we're creating a home where intentional community can meet, collaborate, and shape the future of what's next."

Backed by a team of executives with experience at WeWork, Soho House, and Burning Man, Lightning Society is launching with a capital-efficient strategy and membership know-how. The new clubhouse features a rooftop garden, penthouse lounge, listening room, tea house, private event salons, and a grand ballroom for performances, conferences, and large-scale gatherings available for rent.

"Lightning Society is innovating the social wellness space. It is a scalable social campus that aligns with emerging demographic and lifestyle trends," said Eric Gross, private equity investor. "The combination of cultural relevance, shifting societal dynamics, and sound business fundamentals makes this one of the most exciting hospitality concepts that I've seen in years."

The brand's newly launched website, a creative window into the space's evolving identity, was developed in collaboration with 10KR, an AI-first design and technology agency formed by former YML executives using agents to accelerate and elevate brands and digital experiences.

Membership applications will open ahead of the Winter 2025 launch. To stay informed, visit lightningsociety.com and join the waitlist.

Contact Information

Lila Joy Baumgardner

Director of Communication and Membership

lilajoy@lightning.nyc

(646) 239-9797





SOURCE: Lighting Society

Related Images

Timothy Phillips, Founder of Lightning Society



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/lightning-society-launches-soho-clubhouse-in-former-warhol-studio-redefining-the-future-1040444