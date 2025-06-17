The redox flow project has enormous storage capacity, expected to be finished in mid-2028. From ESS News Flexbase Group has begun construction on what could become one of Europe's largest flow battery storage installations, breaking ground on an 800 MW/1. 6 GWh redox flow system in Laufenburg, Switzerland. The project combines utility-scale storage with an AI data center and district heating network in an ambitious multi-use development. The Swiss developer started work this month on the technology center following regulatory approval, with commercial operation targeted for summer 2028. The facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...