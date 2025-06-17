The redox flow project has enormous storage capacity, expected to be finished in mid-2028. From ESS News Flexbase Group has begun construction on what could become one of Europe's largest flow battery storage installations, breaking ground on an 800 MW/1. 6 GWh redox flow system in Laufenburg, Switzerland. The project combines utility-scale storage with an AI data center and district heating network in an ambitious multi-use development. The Swiss developer started work this month on the technology center following regulatory approval, with commercial operation targeted for summer 2028. The facility ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
