The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) held a press conference today to announce a five-country alliance to streamline the certification and safe deployment of eVTOL aircraft.

Led by the United States, this alliance also includes the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Archer and industry peers were invited to join the DOT and FAA at the Paris Air Show today to make this announcement.

Today Archer (NYSE: ACHR) joined leaders from the FAA and DOT, including Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and acting FAA Administrator, Chris Rocheleau, to announce the formation of this five-country alliance to streamline the certification and deployment of eVTOL aircraft globally. This alliance includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The goal of this effort is to streamline the certification and validation process for eVTOL aircraft like Midnight, globally. This alliance has the potential to create a seamless pathway to bring Midnight to the skies of these other countries once the company obtains type certification in the U.S from the FAA.

In his comments today, Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said, "If you ever wanted to see a bat signal go up into the air and say Advanced Air Mobility is here, eVTOLS will be built, they will be certified and brought around the world, that's today." Following the event he remarked, "The Administration has made it clear: leadership in advanced aviation is a priority for President Trump and for the United States. This alliance paves the way for the international deployment of our Midnight aircraft, and is another step towards bringing these aircraft to skies around the world. Thank you to the FAA, to the DOT and our other partners in the industry."

Following President Trump's recent Executive Order, this is yet another example of industry momentum with an emphasis on the importance of deliberate and purposeful engagement between regulatory and industry leaders. It's within this framework that Archer will achieve its goal of dominance in eVTOL.

