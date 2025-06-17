MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights S-Fifteen Instruments Pte. Ltd, ThinkQuantum S.r.l., Sequre Quantum, TectroLabs, LLC, Light Rider, Inc., ComScire, Quanfluence, and Alea Quantum Technologies, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

S-Fifteen Instruments Pte. Ltd. is a leading provider of photonic quantum technologies, dedicated to advancing secure communications and high-performance computing. Originating as a spinoff from a prominent academic research group, the company has transitioned into a commercial enterprise focused on delivering cutting-edge quantum solutions. S-Fifteen's comprehensive product portfolio includes Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), photon pair sources, single-photon detectors, control and measurement instruments, digital I/O devices, RF components, timetaggers, optical power meters, and Eurocard power racks. Among its standout innovations is the flagship QRNG1-a patented device capable of generating up to 480 Mbps of truly random bits derived from quantum noise. This device exemplifies the company's strength in quantum randomness and its critical role in enabling secure encryption systems.

is a leading provider of photonic quantum technologies, dedicated to advancing secure communications and high-performance computing. Originating as a spinoff from a prominent academic research group, the company has transitioned into a commercial enterprise focused on delivering cutting-edge quantum solutions. S-Fifteen's comprehensive product portfolio includes Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), photon pair sources, single-photon detectors, control and measurement instruments, digital I/O devices, RF components, timetaggers, optical power meters, and Eurocard power racks. Among its standout innovations is the flagship QRNG1-a patented device capable of generating up to 480 Mbps of truly random bits derived from quantum noise. This device exemplifies the company's strength in quantum randomness and its critical role in enabling secure encryption systems. Light Rider is a quantum technology company dedicated to developing and implementing secure, cutting-edge quantum computing solutions across a range of industries. The company's core offerings include advanced quantum algorithms, entropy validation, and Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), designed to tackle the complex challenges faced by organizations managing sensitive and high-risk data. A key feature of Light Rider's platform is its freely accessible, real-time stream of quantum-generated randomness. This service enables businesses and developers to seamlessly integrate high-entropy randomness into their systems, enhancing cryptographic strength and data security. Light Rider supports enterprises through its Quantum-Ready Enterprise program, which helps organizations modernize their infrastructure and prepare for emerging quantum threats. This initiative is particularly valuable for sectors with elevated data security requirements, such as finance, healthcare, legal services, government contracting, and advanced technology firms.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 13 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (Noise-based TRNG, chaos-based TRNG, free-running oscillator (FRO)-based TRNG, and quantum random number generator (QRNG)), Application (Security & cryptography, simulation & modeling, data processing, networking, and other applications, including gaming systems, IoT security, blockchain technologies, automotive, and mobile phones), and Capacity (IT & telecom, consumer electronics, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), government & defense, automotive, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

