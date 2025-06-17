Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 17:14 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: Visit The New MEMRI Webpage Featuring The Latest Research On The Iran-Israel War

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a new webpage dedicated to covering the Iran-Israel War, including reactions from around the Middle East as well as worldwide.

New webpage presents, in one convenient place, all the latest MEMRI research about the ongoing conflict with statements from Iranian military leaders, reactions from jihadi groups and other relevant actors, and updated on-the-ground developments, and more. The research is from MEMRI's Iran Studies Project, MEMRI TV Project, Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and Lantos Archives on Antisemitism, and other projects.

Since Israel first struck Iran in the early morning hours of June 13, nearly 50 translations, analysis pieces, and clips have been posted on the page, and more are being added constantly every day.

The MEMRI Iran Studies Project, led by native-born Iranians, operates 24/7/365, monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Iranian TV, social media, websites, blogs, online forums, and more.

At the same time, the MEMRI Trending page is continuing to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues, such as the "Iran-Israel War" section that also links to the new webpage.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to MEMRI so that we can continue this vital work.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/
MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos
MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: The Middle East Media Research Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/visit-the-new-memri-webpage-featuring-the-latest-research-on-the-iran-israel-w-1040445

