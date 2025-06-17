Middle East Media Research Institute: Visit The New MEMRI Webpage Featuring The Latest Research On The Iran-Israel War

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a new webpage dedicated to covering the Iran-Israel War, including reactions from around the Middle East as well as worldwide.

New webpage presents, in one convenient place, all the latest MEMRI research about the ongoing conflict with statements from Iranian military leaders, reactions from jihadi groups and other relevant actors, and updated on-the-ground developments, and more. The research is from MEMRI's Iran Studies Project, MEMRI TV Project, Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and Lantos Archives on Antisemitism, and other projects.

Since Israel first struck Iran in the early morning hours of June 13, nearly 50 translations, analysis pieces, and clips have been posted on the page, and more are being added constantly every day.

The MEMRI Iran Studies Project, led by native-born Iranians, operates 24/7/365, monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Iranian TV, social media, websites, blogs, online forums, and more.

At the same time, the MEMRI Trending page is continuing to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues, such as the "Iran-Israel War" section that also links to the new webpage.

