ACU-Serve Announces Acquisition of TANYR, Expanding Leadership in RCM Market

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / ACU-Serve, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of TANYR, a respected leader in infusion RCM services.

This strategic move expands ACU-Serve's reach and reinforces its position as the premier RCM partner in the post-acute care space. Bringing together two organizations known for their client-first approach and high-quality service, this acquisition creates a more powerful platform for innovation and growth.

TANYR's infusion-focused capabilities are a natural complement to ACU-Serve's comprehensive RCM solutions, enhancing the company's ability to deliver unmatched results across the continuum of post-acute care.

"We are thrilled to welcome the TANYR team into the ACU-Serve family," said Jim Knight, CEO of ACU-Serve. "Rodney and Glenel have built an outstanding reputation in infusion RCM, and this partnership is a significant step toward our goal of becoming the leading RCM provider in the post-acute market."

TANYR's leadership and staff will remain in place, continuing to offer the same trusted, high-touch service their clients value-now backed by ACU-Serve's advanced technology.

"We chose ACU-Serve for their experience and proven infrastructure," said Rodney Wright, owner of TANYR. "Their strong reputation in the DME space ensures our team has the support and tools to deliver an even greater impact. They're the right fit for our next chapter."

The transaction officially closed on June 13, 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both organizations. For more information on ACU-Serve, visit acuservecorp.com .

