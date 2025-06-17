The Philippines government has kicked off its fourth green energy auction (GEA-4), targeting more than 10 GW of solar and wind capacity. The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed that it has launched the fourth round of its GEA-4 program to accelerate renewable energy development and integration across the country. The renewables procurement process began with the issuance of an initial notice on March 29, 2025, followed by advisory updates on May 28 and June 11. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) posted the Green Energy Auction Reserve Prices on June 13, setting the price caps ...

