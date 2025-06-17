Fortis Bank Appoints Ed Mennona as Chief Credit Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Fortis Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Mennona as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, reinforcing the strength of its executive leadership team as the bank continues to scale its commercial and specialty finance platforms.

Mr. Mennona brings over 30 years of commercial banking leadership experience and will oversee credit policy, risk governance, and portfolio strategy across Fortis Bank's nationwide lending operations. He succeeds Duc Duong, who recently retired after playing a foundational role in shaping the bank's credit platform.

"Ed has been instrumental in the evolution of our credit platform," said Chris Luce, Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Bank. "He brings a deep understanding of industry-specific credit, a well-calibrated approach to risk and reward, and has built confidence and trust with both our banking teams and our clients."

Since joining Fortis Bank in 2021 as a Senior Credit Officer, Mr. Mennona has played a key role in enhancing the bank's credit capabilities. He brings extensive experience from senior credit positions at both regional and national financial institutions, with expertise in middle-market and asset-based lending.

His appointment reflects Fortis Bank's ongoing growth strategy, which prioritizes investment in talent and technology to more effectively serve the complex needs of commercial clients with precision and efficiency.

"I am honored to lead the credit function during this dynamic period for Fortis Bank," said Mr. Mennona. "We will continue to support growth-oriented clients with credit solutions grounded in sound underwriting and deep sector expertise."

About Fortis Bank

Fortis Bank is a privately held, state-chartered financial institution insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), with offices in the Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT metropolitan areas. As a technology-driven commercial bank, Fortis Bank serves middle-market businesses nationwide, delivering customized lending, treasury management, and deposit solutions.

Contact

Laura Hildreth

Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer

laura.hildreth@fortisbankus.com

SOURCE: Fortis Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortis-bank-appoints-ed-mennona-as-chief-credit-officer-1040459