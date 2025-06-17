Anzeige
17.06.2025
Wellness Live at the Plaza: Coral Gables' Biggest Yoga Event

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Get ready to flow, breathe, and dance your way into wellness at The Biggest Yoga Event in Coral Gables, happening on Saturday, June 21st at The Plaza Coral Gables. In celebration of International Yoga Day, this free-to-attend outdoor festival invites the community to experience a full morning of fitness, recovery, and connection in one of South Florida's most vibrant wellness destinations.

The Biggest Yoga Event in Coral Gables

The Biggest Yoga Event in Coral Gables

A celebration of movement for all ages
From sunrise yoga to a high-energy dance party, the event features a dynamic lineup of classes and activations designed to energize every body:

  • 9:00 AM - Sunrise Yoga with Dev @devonn.moore

  • 10:00 AM - Mommy & Me Workout with Silvia @silviamedranob

  • 11:00 AM - Yogalates on the Mat with Sofia @sofiaa.rodriguezz

Following the sessions, guests can wind down with cold plunges, compression therapy, and enjoy an upbeat live DJ set, hydration stations, mimosas, and healthy snacks & sips from local wellness partners.

At The Plaza Coral Gables, wellness isn't just a trend-it's a way of life. From sweat sessions to skincare, and everything in between, discover a curated mix of premium fitness, recovery, and self-care experiences that support your mind, body, and spirit:

  • Rumble Boxing - Turn up the volume and your endurance with heart-pumping, music-driven boxing workouts that build strength and confidence.

  • Solidcore- Challenge your limits with this transformative, low-impact strength training method designed to sculpt and strengthen on a pilates-inspired reformer.

  • PAUSE (Coming Soon) - Recharge your body and mind at this next-gen recovery studio, offering cold plunges, compression therapy, guided meditation, and more.

  • Coolto Gym (Coming Soon) - Where fitness meets culture-this boutique gym fuses design, community, and innovation for a one-of-a-kind training experience.

  • Silver Mirror Facial Bar - Glow from the inside out with personalized, tech-powered facials designed for results-driven skincare.

  • ManCave for Men - Elevate your self-care routine with high-end grooming services tailored for the modern man.

Whether you're pushing your limits, recovering mindfully, or treating yourself to a little TLC, The Plaza Coral Gables is your destination for living well-every day of the week.

Don't miss your chance to be part of Coral Gables' biggest wellness celebration of the year. Join us on June 21st and discover what it means to move, recover, and recharge-right here at The Plaza. Bring your mat, your energy, and your community spirit-we'll take care of the rest.

The Plaza Coral Gables - 2901 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL
RSVP & Event Details: Eventbrite - The Biggest Yoga Event in Coral Gables

Contact Information

Vanessa Marmolejo B.
PR Director
vmarmolejo@heydaymarketing.com
+1 (786) 706-9166

.

SOURCE: The Plaza



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/wellness-live-at-the-plaza-coral-gables-biggest-yoga-event-1039946

