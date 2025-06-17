Anzeige
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 18:01
256,00 Euro
+1,51 % +3,80
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
17.06.2025
VusionGroup: Adoption of all draft resolutions by the General Meeting of June 17, 2025

VusionGroup's General Meeting, which took place on June 17, 2025, under the chairmanship of Thierry Gadou, adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, with a large majority.

In particular, the General Meeting approved the separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the payment of a cash dividend of €0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date will be June 24, 2025 and paid on June 26, 2025.

In addition, the General Meeting approved the appointment of Mrs. Andrea Bauer and Mrs. Marcela Martin as directors, it being specified that the Board of Directors considered that both of them could be qualified as independent.

The Board of Directors, which met at the end of the General Meeting, made the appointments and renewals within the Board committees to establish their composition as follows to date:

  • Audit Committee: Ms. Hélène Ploix (Chair), Ms. Cenhui He, Mr. Franck Moison, Mr. Emmanuel Blot, Ms. Marcela Martin, Ms. Andrea Bauer
  • Appointments and Remuneration Committee: Mr. Emmanuel Blot (Chair), Mr. Kevin Holt, Ms. Candace Johnson, Ms. Marcela Martin, Ms. Andrea Bauer
  • Strategy and ESG Committee: Mr. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chair), Ms. Hélène Ploix, Ms. Candace Johnson, Mr. Franck Moison, Mr. Thierry Gadou, Mr. Kevin Holt

The Board of Directors also renewed the mandate of Mr. Johnson Lee as censor for a period of one year.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: France: Publicis Consultants vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWtpYZVpZpyYlmybZcZobWiYmGtim5GUmJSexZNxZJiVaXFlyJhkb5aVZnJjmGZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92317-vusiongroup_cp_agm_2025-va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
