Detection Technology Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Detection Technology lowers its net sales guidance for Q2 2025

Detection Technology Plc inside information 17 June 2025 at 17:00 (EEST)

Inside information, profit warning: Detection Technology lowers its net sales guidance for Q2 2025

Detection Technology lowers its guidance for Q2 2025 and expects total net sales to decline by high single digits compared to the corresponding period last year. The main reason for this is the postponement of security X-ray system deployments in the EMEIA region (Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa). The company maintains its net sales guidance for Q3 2025 unchanged.

New business outlook:

Detection Technology expects its total net sales to decline by high single digits year-on-year in Q2 2025 and to remain stable year-on-year in Q3 2025.

Geopolitical situation, new US import tariffs, U.S.-China relations, U.S.-EU relations, global economy, China's healthcare reform, price competition especially in China, the indirect impacts of the war in Ukraine, and events in the Middle East create uncertainty.

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term.

Previous business outlook (issued on 24 April 2025):

Detection Technology expects its year-on-year total net sales to remain stable in Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

Detection Technology has refined its earlier estimate of double-digit total net sales growth for Q2 2025 (published on 6 February 2025) and now expects sales to be at the same level as in the comparison period. The main reasons for this are exchange rate changes and the postponement of security system deployments.

Detection Technology will publish the half-yearly report on 7 August 2025.

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

