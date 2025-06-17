Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
17 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 770.766p. The highest price paid per share was 773.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 765.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,940,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,299,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1038
772.800
16:12:50
187
772.800
16:12:50
288
772.800
16:12:50
100
772.800
16:12:50
907
772.600
16:10:29
721
772.000
16:08:35
54
772.000
16:08:35
912
772.200
16:08:18
769
772.600
16:07:27
821
772.600
16:07:27
844
772.200
16:05:41
128
772.000
16:02:34
705
772.000
16:02:34
849
772.200
16:02:25
601
772.200
15:59:25
127
772.200
15:59:25
73
772.200
15:59:25
694
772.400
15:59:15
220
772.400
15:59:15
810
772.200
15:57:28
907
772.200
15:57:28
1327
772.200
15:55:56
890
772.600
15:54:18
208
771.800
15:52:39
691
771.600
15:50:36
172
771.600
15:50:36
8
771.600
15:48:18
25
771.600
15:48:18
925
771.600
15:45:52
798
771.600
15:45:52
10
771.600
15:45:52
795
770.200
15:38:26
886
770.600
15:36:27
781
770.800
15:35:17
766
771.000
15:34:08
795
771.000
15:32:15
861
771.000
15:32:15
854
771.200
15:29:41
867
771.000
15:29:41
105
771.400
15:29:39
108
771.400
15:29:39
114
771.400
15:29:39
53
771.400
15:29:39
198
771.400
15:29:39
44
771.400
15:29:39
123
771.400
15:29:39
830
769.800
15:25:38
826
770.400
15:24:12
941
771.200
15:21:58
374
771.000
15:19:57
560
771.000
15:19:57
828
771.200
15:19:06
784
771.200
15:15:31
815
771.400
15:14:05
768
771.600
15:12:46
492
771.600
15:12:46
351
771.600
15:12:46
299
771.800
15:12:46
113
771.800
15:12:46
891
771.800
15:10:46
175
771.800
15:10:37
884
771.200
15:06:53
900
771.400
15:06:53
202
770.800
15:02:12
220
770.800
15:02:12
220
770.800
15:02:11
923
771.000
15:02:03
785
771.200
15:02:01
124
771.600
15:00:00
493
771.600
15:00:00
167
771.600
15:00:00
882
771.600
15:00:00
934
771.800
14:59:31
498
772.000
14:59:31
569
772.000
14:59:31
108
772.000
14:59:31
787
771.400
14:55:31
977
771.400
14:54:10
501
771.800
14:54:03
283
771.800
14:54:03
784
772.000
14:53:35
829
770.800
14:50:38
901
771.000
14:48:45
918
771.200
14:47:17
893
771.800
14:45:36
440
772.000
14:42:21
428
772.000
14:42:21
12
772.000
14:42:21
163
772.000
14:42:21
480
772.000
14:42:21
191
771.800
14:42:21
914
772.000
14:42:21
890
772.000
14:39:05
37
772.200
14:39:03
895
772.200
14:39:03
784
772.200
14:37:01
927
772.600
14:36:27
898
772.800
14:35:29
731
773.000
14:35:04
127
773.000
14:35:04
850
773.400
14:34:06
1078
773.400
14:33:18
928
773.600
14:33:18
1907
773.600
14:32:18
921
772.400
14:30:24
223
772.000
14:25:30
25
772.400
14:24:33
842
772.400
14:24:33
904
772.200
14:18:45
13
772.400
14:17:44
813
772.400
14:17:44
79
772.400
14:17:44
833
772.400
14:14:38
918
772.400
14:14:38
902
771.600
14:09:22
789
771.400
14:06:03
896
771.600
14:03:05
766
771.800
14:01:23
923
770.000
13:57:07
346
770.600
13:42:36
500
770.600
13:42:36
834
770.600
13:42:36
40
770.600
13:38:56
727
770.600
13:38:56
908
770.200
13:30:01
766
770.600
13:25:26
107
770.600
13:23:13
834
771.000
13:18:05
887
771.800
13:03:50
764
772.000
13:03:28
294
771.600
12:53:28
500
771.600
12:53:28
935
771.600
12:53:28
943
771.200
12:40:30
883
771.400
12:38:01
35
770.800
12:24:57
867
770.800
12:24:57
797
770.600
12:20:45
323
771.000
12:19:37
508
771.000
12:19:37
844
770.400
12:10:23
800
770.600
12:08:26
806
770.600
12:05:19
428
770.400
12:00:00
431
770.400
12:00:00
773
770.600
11:59:59
911
770.600
11:51:25
129
770.600
11:48:20
721
770.600
11:48:18
811
770.800
11:48:17
470
769.800
11:40:02
313
769.800
11:40:02
789
770.200
11:36:20
772
770.200
11:26:36
66
770.200
11:26:36
771
769.800
11:16:26
158
769.800
11:16:26
767
769.200
11:11:09
584
769.400
11:08:32
299
769.400
11:08:32
897
769.600
11:07:08
636
768.800
10:51:56
187
768.800
10:51:56
851
768.600
10:46:32
753
767.800
10:33:22
132
767.800
10:33:22
896
768.800
10:25:52
833
768.600
10:21:00
934
768.800
10:18:58
835
769.800
10:05:15
902
770.200
10:01:34
924
770.600
10:01:06
850
769.600
09:56:59
306
768.800
09:54:04
452
768.800
09:54:04
838
769.200
09:49:26
878
767.600
09:41:41
827
767.800
09:40:13
920
767.200
09:32:09
597
767.400
09:30:42
270
767.400
09:30:42
921
767.400
09:29:26
841
766.200
09:15:25
819
767.600
09:05:01
909
767.400
09:00:19
822
766.600
08:50:58
844
767.000
08:50:46
917
766.600
08:33:50
783
766.600
08:19:40
760
765.600
08:11:43
867
765.400
08:09:33
924
766.000
08:04:50
919
766.400
08:03:34