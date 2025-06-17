Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

17 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 770.766p. The highest price paid per share was 773.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 765.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,940,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,299,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1038

772.800

16:12:50

187

772.800

16:12:50

288

772.800

16:12:50

100

772.800

16:12:50

907

772.600

16:10:29

721

772.000

16:08:35

54

772.000

16:08:35

912

772.200

16:08:18

769

772.600

16:07:27

821

772.600

16:07:27

844

772.200

16:05:41

128

772.000

16:02:34

705

772.000

16:02:34

849

772.200

16:02:25

601

772.200

15:59:25

127

772.200

15:59:25

73

772.200

15:59:25

694

772.400

15:59:15

220

772.400

15:59:15

810

772.200

15:57:28

907

772.200

15:57:28

1327

772.200

15:55:56

890

772.600

15:54:18

208

771.800

15:52:39

691

771.600

15:50:36

172

771.600

15:50:36

8

771.600

15:48:18

25

771.600

15:48:18

925

771.600

15:45:52

798

771.600

15:45:52

10

771.600

15:45:52

795

770.200

15:38:26

886

770.600

15:36:27

781

770.800

15:35:17

766

771.000

15:34:08

795

771.000

15:32:15

861

771.000

15:32:15

854

771.200

15:29:41

867

771.000

15:29:41

105

771.400

15:29:39

108

771.400

15:29:39

114

771.400

15:29:39

53

771.400

15:29:39

198

771.400

15:29:39

44

771.400

15:29:39

123

771.400

15:29:39

830

769.800

15:25:38

826

770.400

15:24:12

941

771.200

15:21:58

374

771.000

15:19:57

560

771.000

15:19:57

828

771.200

15:19:06

784

771.200

15:15:31

815

771.400

15:14:05

768

771.600

15:12:46

492

771.600

15:12:46

351

771.600

15:12:46

299

771.800

15:12:46

113

771.800

15:12:46

891

771.800

15:10:46

175

771.800

15:10:37

884

771.200

15:06:53

900

771.400

15:06:53

202

770.800

15:02:12

220

770.800

15:02:12

220

770.800

15:02:11

923

771.000

15:02:03

785

771.200

15:02:01

124

771.600

15:00:00

493

771.600

15:00:00

167

771.600

15:00:00

882

771.600

15:00:00

934

771.800

14:59:31

498

772.000

14:59:31

569

772.000

14:59:31

108

772.000

14:59:31

787

771.400

14:55:31

977

771.400

14:54:10

501

771.800

14:54:03

283

771.800

14:54:03

784

772.000

14:53:35

829

770.800

14:50:38

901

771.000

14:48:45

918

771.200

14:47:17

893

771.800

14:45:36

440

772.000

14:42:21

428

772.000

14:42:21

12

772.000

14:42:21

163

772.000

14:42:21

480

772.000

14:42:21

191

771.800

14:42:21

914

772.000

14:42:21

890

772.000

14:39:05

37

772.200

14:39:03

895

772.200

14:39:03

784

772.200

14:37:01

927

772.600

14:36:27

898

772.800

14:35:29

731

773.000

14:35:04

127

773.000

14:35:04

850

773.400

14:34:06

1078

773.400

14:33:18

928

773.600

14:33:18

1907

773.600

14:32:18

921

772.400

14:30:24

223

772.000

14:25:30

25

772.400

14:24:33

842

772.400

14:24:33

904

772.200

14:18:45

13

772.400

14:17:44

813

772.400

14:17:44

79

772.400

14:17:44

833

772.400

14:14:38

918

772.400

14:14:38

902

771.600

14:09:22

789

771.400

14:06:03

896

771.600

14:03:05

766

771.800

14:01:23

923

770.000

13:57:07

346

770.600

13:42:36

500

770.600

13:42:36

834

770.600

13:42:36

40

770.600

13:38:56

727

770.600

13:38:56

908

770.200

13:30:01

766

770.600

13:25:26

107

770.600

13:23:13

834

771.000

13:18:05

887

771.800

13:03:50

764

772.000

13:03:28

294

771.600

12:53:28

500

771.600

12:53:28

935

771.600

12:53:28

943

771.200

12:40:30

883

771.400

12:38:01

35

770.800

12:24:57

867

770.800

12:24:57

797

770.600

12:20:45

323

771.000

12:19:37

508

771.000

12:19:37

844

770.400

12:10:23

800

770.600

12:08:26

806

770.600

12:05:19

428

770.400

12:00:00

431

770.400

12:00:00

773

770.600

11:59:59

911

770.600

11:51:25

129

770.600

11:48:20

721

770.600

11:48:18

811

770.800

11:48:17

470

769.800

11:40:02

313

769.800

11:40:02

789

770.200

11:36:20

772

770.200

11:26:36

66

770.200

11:26:36

771

769.800

11:16:26

158

769.800

11:16:26

767

769.200

11:11:09

584

769.400

11:08:32

299

769.400

11:08:32

897

769.600

11:07:08

636

768.800

10:51:56

187

768.800

10:51:56

851

768.600

10:46:32

753

767.800

10:33:22

132

767.800

10:33:22

896

768.800

10:25:52

833

768.600

10:21:00

934

768.800

10:18:58

835

769.800

10:05:15

902

770.200

10:01:34

924

770.600

10:01:06

850

769.600

09:56:59

306

768.800

09:54:04

452

768.800

09:54:04

838

769.200

09:49:26

878

767.600

09:41:41

827

767.800

09:40:13

920

767.200

09:32:09

597

767.400

09:30:42

270

767.400

09:30:42

921

767.400

09:29:26

841

766.200

09:15:25

819

767.600

09:05:01

909

767.400

09:00:19

822

766.600

08:50:58

844

767.000

08:50:46

917

766.600

08:33:50

783

766.600

08:19:40

760

765.600

08:11:43

867

765.400

08:09:33

924

766.000

08:04:50

919

766.400

08:03:34


