MTM, Inc.: MTM Health Pledges $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / In celebration of its 30th anniversary, MTM Health is proud to announce a $50,000 pledge to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis in support of its transformative Let's Make Room campaign. The pledge is being distributed over five years, and underscores MTM Health's ongoing commitment to removing community barriers and improving health outcomes for families in need - both through its healthcare access solutions and its MTM Giving philanthropic efforts.

The donation supported the $34 million construction of the new Ronald McDonald House facility in St. Louis, which officially opened in summer 2024. This expanded House offers vital accommodations for thousands of families with hospitalized children, allowing them to remain close to their loved ones during critical times of medical care.

The state-of-the-art facility increases capacity by 40% and includes private family suites, wellness spaces, and uniquely themed family rooms. These additions enhance the comfort and care provided to families during their most difficult moments, making the new House a true sanctuary of support and healing.

"As a St. Louis-based organization, we've always believed in the power of our local community," said Alaina Macia, MTM Health's President and CEO. "The Ronald McDonald House is an incredibly important resource for families receiving medical care in our region. As we mark 30 years of service this summer, we couldn't think of a better organization to support. This contribution is a reflection of our mission to remove barriers and create healthier futures for those we serve in our hometown and beyond."

The Let's Make Room campaign was launched to meet the growing demand for family-centered accommodations in St. Louis' medical corridor. MTM Health is honored to be part of the campaign's success and proud to invest in resources that bring comfort and connection to families navigating medical crises.

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, HCBS therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our comprehensive services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease healthcare costs.

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

