Dienstag, 17.06.2025
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell Unveils Major Enhancements to the Glidewell HT Implant System

New surgical kits, a 6.0-mm implant and upgraded accessories elevate the clinical ease and versatility of Glidewell's flagship system.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / During the company's Spring Implant Symposium held June 6-7 in Irvine, California, Glidewell announced the launch of major advancements to the Glidewell HT Implant System. The updates include a 6.0-mm-diameter implant, expanded accessories, and new-and-improved surgical and guided surgical kits refined by eight years of clinical feedback.

Glidewell HT Implant System

Glidewell HT Implant System
Glidewell HT implant surgical and guided kit with implant stack with screw retained bruxzir crown.

The Glidewell HT Implant aims to simplify treatment through a straightforward surgical protocol and expert lab support. The system's upgrades further ease implant placement and will help clinicians take full advantage of digital workflows.

Enhancements to the surgical kits include improved prosthetic drivers, a more efficient guided implant surgery protocol, new-and-improved torque wrenches, and new autoclavable cassettes. These kits are also compatible with the newly introduced 6.0-mm-diameter Glidewell HT Implant.

"We approach product development with one goal in mind: helping dentists broaden patient access to quality care," said Founder and President Jim Glidewell. "From implant placement to final restoration, these new features bring us another step closer to that goal through ease of use, reduced costs and our commitment to supporting every implant practice with our experience and resources."

The Glidewell HT Implant System embraces dentistry's accelerating trend toward digital technologies. The system upgrades come on the heels of the launch of the Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution, which offers a comprehensive digital workflow and custom solutions for every phase of implant treatment. The new guided surgical kits were designed to synergize with this workflow, making implant surgery as predictable and efficient as possible.

Dr. Taylor Manalili, director of clinical prosthodontics at Glidewell, who helped spearhead the implant system's upgraded features, added, "Building upon the proven implant design, the enhanced system and refined kits make the workflow even more efficient and intuitive. It's a streamlined design that supports what matters most - great outcomes for our patients."

Glidewell HT Implants are manufactured in the USA at Glidewell's ISO-certified facility in Irvine, California. This allows Glidewell to ensure quality in their products and pass cost savings on to dentists.

For doctors who'd like to learn more or get started with either of the new Glidewell HT surgical kits, visit glidewell.com/ht-intro for introductory offers. To learn more about these products - and anything else in the Glidewell HT catalog - call 888-944-7874.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

.

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-unveils-major-enhancements-to-the-glidewell-httm-implant-sy-1037944

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
