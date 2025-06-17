Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
Antaris and Innoflight Partner to Accelerate Development of Secure Satellite Missions

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Antaris, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced a strategic partnership with Innoflight, a premier provider of cyber-secure space avionics. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Innoflight's advanced space electronics-including software-defined radios, secure network routers and switches, encryption modules, processors, and timing modules-into the Antaris Cloud Platform. By combining cutting-edge avionics with a powerful digital twin environment, the partnership empowers users across government, defense, commercial, and emerging space sectors to rapidly prototype, simulate, and validate complete spacecraft architectures-dramatically reducing time, risk, and cost before space vehicle manufacturing begins.

By replicating all spacecraft subsystems in software, Antaris enables high-fidelity simulations that mirror real-world performance. The addition of Innoflight's secure avionics enhances these digital models, accelerating mission workflows while lowering the cost and risk of mission execution.

"Integrating Innoflight's secure hardware into the Antaris ecosystem is another major step toward advanced satellite design," said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "This collaboration delivers trusted, defense-grade capabilities through a virtual-first approach that reduces complexity and shortens mission timelines."

"We're proud to partner with Antaris to provide immediate, virtual access to Innoflight's cyber-secure avionics," said Vincent Gagnon, Chief Revenue Officer at Innoflight. "This integration enables customers to streamline mission development, reduce risk, and accelerate deployment from concept to orbit."

As demand for agile, resilient space infrastructure continues to rise, the Antaris-Innoflight partnership underscores both companies shared commitment to interoperability, mission assurance, and speed-delivering modern tools for a new era of space innovation.

About Innoflight
Innoflight is a leading space Non-traditional Defense Contractor (NDC) founded in 2004. Innoflight is AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified, and develops innovative, radiation tolerant by design, and integrated cyber secure space avionics solutions, suited for space vehicle buses and payloads. Innoflight's cutting-edge and mission critical communications, networking, cyber security, processing, and integrated electronics solutions support the most advanced space missions. After 20 years, Innoflight continues to revolutionize the space industry and excels in modular, high performance, and low Size Weight and Power (SWaP) hardware and software solutions with successful flight heritage in multiple orbits. Our customers include the U.S. Government and allies, major defense prime contractors, satellite bus providers, and new space developers. Website: www.innoflight.com.

About Antaris
The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites-bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space.

News Release Contact
Martha Castillo
Senior Marketing Specialist
mcastillo@innoflight.com
858-882-8132

.

SOURCE: Innoflight



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/antaris-and-innoflight-partner-to-accelerate-development-of-secure-satellite-1039180

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
