Sterlitech Corporation: Sterlitech Featured on Bloomberg TV for Membrane Innovation and Total Solutions Approach

Company's integrated approach to membrane process development earns national recognition.

AUBURN, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Sterlitech, a global leader in membrane filtration products and laboratory equipment, has been featured in Episode 391 of the "World's Greatest!..." which aired on Bloomberg TV in late April.

Sterlitech MPD Equipment

Sterlitech Skid, Benchtop, and other systems for membrane filtration and development.

Available to view on Sterlitech's Website or on Worlds Greatest Television , the segment offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Sterlitech supports innovation in membrane filter process and development applications for its customers in academia and applied research, worldwide.

As Sterlitech's innovative membrane solutions gain global attention, leadership sees this feature as a significant milestone. "This recognition highlights our team's commitment to delivering membrane systems that solve complex separation challenges," said Mark Spatz, President of Sterlitech. "We're proud to provide the tools that empower our customers to innovate in labs across many industries around the world."

Sterlitech stands out by delivering a complete solution: membranes from a wide range of suppliers, along with purpose built equipment and expert technical support. This comprehension approach helps customers optimize every stage of their membrane process development.

About Sterlitech

Sterlitech Corporation, located in Auburn, Washington USA, is a provider of unique micro and sub-micron filtration products. Established in 2001, its founders have over 90 years of experience in the industry which allowed them to develop a strong global recognition serving a vast number of end markets in over 125 countries. The company is also certified to ISO 9001:2015 which attests to their commitment in providing quality filtration products.

About World's Greatest

World's Greatest Television, located in Boyton Beach, Florida, USA, has been producing in depth spotlights on companies around the United States for 18 years. We bring people, places, and companies into the national spotlight. We're award-winning researchers and producers bringing the best of the world's greatest brands. The series has featured some of the largest brands and businesses including Saint Gobain, Coca-Cola, and Dow Chemical.

