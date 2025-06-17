Chatterbox Brands: COCO On The Go Celebrates 10 Years of Confident, Couture-Infused Athleisure

From a spark of inspiration in Brazil to closets across the country, COCO On The Go marks a decade of redefining elevated athleisure, and dressing the women who move the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / This year marks the 10th anniversary of COCO On The Go , the luxury athleisure brand known for blending everyday movement with head-turning design. Worn by some of LA's most stylish women - from TV personalities to tastemakers and wellness insiders - COCO has become synonymous with the kind of confidence you can feel, stretch, and live in.

Founder Nicole Bowyer , the visionary behind COCO On The Go 's fashion-forward athleisure. Photo by Frankie Batista Studio .

Founded in 2015 by Nicole Bowyer, the idea for COCO began on a trip to Brazil where Bowyer was struck by the unapologetic confidence of women embracing their bodies without hesitation. That moment became the heartbeat of the brand: helping women silence self-criticism and get dressed without judgment .

Ten years later, COCO has evolved into a lifestyle staple, found in exclusive locations like LifeTime Fitness , MGM Resorts like Aria and the prestigious Cosmopolitan . The elevated brand is a favorite of The Real Housewives of Orange County and other influential women across wellness, fashion, and media. With its signature silk-blend jacquard, sculpting silhouettes, and breathable four-way stretch, each piece is made to move, taking women seamlessly from workout to work, errands to evening.

"There's nothing more powerful than a woman who feels good in her skin," says Bowyer. "COCO was created to give women that feeling, every single day."

COCO's journey has been anything but ordinary. In the early days, Bowyer and her mom once spent hours hand heat-pressing logos onto garments after receiving a shipment with missing labels. That same resourcefulness and love still drives the brand today.

COCO On The Go model poses in the LA hills above the coast in the Mint Cove sports bra and leggings . Photography by Charlotte Batista .

As COCO On The Go enters its next decade, the brand is setting its sights on expanded retail presence, including the launch of its first brick-and-mortar location. With aspirations to be carried by top-tier retailers like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom, COCO is ready to bring its signature blend of movement, versatility, and modern femininity to women across the globe.

