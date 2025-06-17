DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2025 / 16:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st May 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 93.47 pence*. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust * the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.96p declared on 17th April 2025 and was paid on 27th May 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2nd May 2025. The ex-dividend date was 1 st May 2025. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary

