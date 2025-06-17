Solar manufacturers signed an estimated 15 GW of module sales and supply deals at SNEC 2025 PV Expo in Shanghai last week. Major contracts included JinkoSolar's 1. 75?GW order for Saudi Arabia's SPPC project and JA Solar's 2?GW agreement to support solar manufacturing in India. PV manufacturers such as JinkoSolar, Arctech Solar, JA Solar, Huasun, Seraphim, Aiko Solar, and Hanersun collectively signed more than 10 GW of PV module sales and supply deals at SNEC 2025 PV Expo, held June 11 to 13 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The agreements underscore strong global ...

