Fried rice is a universal comfort food, but in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou, it takes on a distinct form: radish fried rice. This deceptively simple dish, blending preserved radish with perfectly separated grains, reflects both deep culinary tradition and refined modern technique.

Changzhou's Culinary Delights

More than a taste, the dish embodies a philosophy rooted in Jiangnan-the southern Yangtze Delta-where seasonal cycles, yin-yang balance, and respect for nature shape daily life. The sizzling wok, the fragrant steam-it all tells a story. This signature dish has featured in Black Pearl-rated restaurants and on global stages, symbolizing the spirit of Chinese gastronomy.

In June 2025, Changzhou brought this emblematic bowl to Brussels. During Jiangsu Week, held at the Maison de la Poste and Hotel Amigo, radish fried rice was spotlighted in events celebrating Grand Canal culture and China-EU culinary exchange. As a culinary ambassador, it served not just as food but as a dialogue-an edible metaphor of cultural connection.

Strategically located between Shanghai and Nanjing, Changzhou has long flourished on trade, industry, and cuisine. The city's edible craftsmanship extends beyond fried rice, including Song Dynasty-style pastries, "lion's head" meatballs-braised pork delicacies from Jiangnan-sugar-blowing art, and intricate food sculptures. Even Sino-Belgian canal sand paintings added visual flavor to the presentation.

"Each dish carries the legacy of craftsmanship steeped in the waters of the Grand Canal," said Liu Yuchun, master chef and director of the Jiangnan Culinary Research Institute.

Changzhou's showcase also emphasized traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), where healing and food are seen as two sides of the same coin. Just as the kitchen seeks balance in taste and temperature, TCM promotes harmony in body and spirit. This philosophy was brought to life by Dr. Zhu Jun of Changzhou Municipal TCM Hospital, whose demonstrations of "Spreading Fingers" massage and "Dragon's Tail Sway" techniques intrigued visitors. "I didn't know the body could be awakened without medicine," one attendee remarked.

From taste to touch, Changzhou offered a compelling message: Chinese wisdom centers on He (?)-harmony. Whether experienced through cuisine or therapy, it reflects a holistic dialogue with nature.

Guests are warmly invited to experience Changzhou for themselves-where ancient traditions and modern creativity meet along the historic Grand Canal.

