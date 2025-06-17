SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions30 Annual General Meeting Results - June 17, 2025

Approval of all resolutions

Nomination of new Supervisory Board members

The Solutions 30 SE General Meeting was held in Luxembourg on June 17, 2025, chaired by Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board.

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including:

Approval of the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024, and allocation of results; Approval of the nomination of Mrs. Maria Zesch et de Mr. Olivier Domergue as members of the Supervisory Board, and approval of the renewal of Mrs. Pascale Mourvillier's mandate as member of the Supervisory Board; Re-appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil S. à r.l. as approved statutory auditor; Appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil S. à r.l in relation to the assurance opinion on the sustainability reporting included in the management report for the financial year 2025; Approval of the annual remuneration of the Supervisory Board members; Approval of the remuneration report (advisory vote);







Solutions30 thanks its shareholders for their support and trust.

Results of the votes will be available today on the Group's website: www.solutions30.com.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30's mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

