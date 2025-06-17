Anzeige
17.06.2025
Fairy Devices Inc.: Fairy Devices Launches Global Sales of THINKLET - Programmable Wearable AI Device for Developers

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairy Devices Inc., a Tokyo-based deep tech platformer, today announced the global launch of THINKLET, a programmable wearable AI device for AI application developers.

The international sales page is available at
https://mimi.fairydevices.jp/technology/device/thinklet/en/

THINKLET is a programmable wearable AI device that enables developers to build AI applications using the THINKLET App SDK. It is designed for engineers with software development experience.
A full suite of developer resources-including an official developer portal, tutorials, and sample apps-is available at
https://fairydevicesrd.github.io/thinklet.app.developer/

THINKLET was exhibited at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems 2025, the premier international conference for Human-Computer Interaction, where it received high praise from researchers around the world.
https://fairydevices-chi2025.studio.site/

THINKLET

Lightweight and worn around the neck, THINKLET is built for hands-free daily operation. It features a wide-angle Full HD camera, a five-microphone array for reliable voice capture in noisy environments, GPS and a 9-axis motion sensor for activity and location tracking, cellular connectivity via SIM card, and wireless interfaces such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These features make it ideal for applications such as remote collaboration, on-site data capture, and voice-based AI interaction.

Note: THINKLET is intended for developers with software development experience. It is not a plug-and-play consumer device.

THINKLET has already been adopted by a wide range of Japanese research institutions and industrial partners-including Daikin Industries, a global air conditioning manufacturer-for use in field operations and prototyping of AI-powered solutions. With global availability now open, Fairy Devices aims to enable developers worldwide to build practical wearable AI applications.

For more information or to request a developer unit, please visit
https://mimi.fairydevices.jp/technology/device/thinklet/en/

About Fairy Devices Inc.
Fairy Devices is a Japan-based technology company dedicated to revolutionizing how onsite and deskless workers interact with devices and data, particularly in industrial and field environments. By combining cutting-edge hardware, AI-driven software, and user-centric design, we create solutions that streamline workflows, improve safety, boost productivity, and enable interaction with AI. Our flagship product, THINKLET, exemplifies our commitment to pioneering next-generation human-computer interaction-providing a powerful wearable AI platform that supports both practical operations and advanced research.

Media Contact
Fairy Devices Inc.
Email: thinklet-sales@fairydevices.jp
Website: https://fairydevices.jp/en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce2219c-77c9-4e06-b273-d8d593b06d78


