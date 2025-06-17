Disaster Tech Integrates Silurian AI to PRATUS to Strengthen Extreme Weather Forecasting

PRATUS Partners with Silurian AI to Empower Emergency Management

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Disaster Tech today announced its partnership with Silurian AI to advance extreme weather forecasting into its decision-support platform, PRATUS. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in delivering real-time, timely insights into tropical cyclones to decision-makers across the public and private sectors.

"Silurian has demonstrated robust peer-reviewed improvements to hurricane track prediction using novel AI methodologies; their AI-optimized tropical cyclone track predictions represent next-generation technologies that accelerate innovation in extreme weather impact prediction," said Dr. Jay Shafer , lead meteorologist at Disaster Tech who applies AI to assist humans in decision-making during crisis and to inform resilient business operations.

Jayesh Gupta , Founder and CEO of Silurian AI, added, "We are proud to announce the integration of Silurian's AI-driven GFT-C hurricane model with Disaster Tech's PRATUS platform. PRATUS turns Silurian's advanced hurricane guidance into actionable intelligence, enabling operators to anticipate hurricane impacts even earlier, safeguard critical infrastructure, and keep communities powered when extreme weather strikes."

Meet Silurian AI: Generative Intelligence for Extreme Weather Readiness

Silurian AI, based in Kirkland, Washington, is a startup advancing the next generation of weather forecasting through foundation models built to simulate Earth's systems. Founded by Jayesh Gupta, Cristian Bodnar, and Nikhil Shankar, the company uses advanced AI to help organizations anticipate and mitigate extreme weather risks.

Their premier solution, GFT 1.2 (Generative Forecasting Transformer), delivers high-resolution, regional AI-powered forecasts, providing a modern alternative to traditional physics-based models. Before launching Silurian AI, the team developed the Auora Foundation Model at Microsoft Research, a breakthrough in AI-driven forecasting that enables accurate predictions of weather, air quality, and ocean currents.

How PRATUS Transforms Crisis Response

PRATUS, developed by Disaster Tech, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that consolidates situational intelligence, crisis action planning, and operational exercises into a unified solution. The AI-powered platform is designed to help organizations act quickly, collaborate effectively, and respond more efficiently during critical moments. Deployed on Microsoft Azure cloud and fully integrated into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, including Teams and Copilot, PRATUS allows organizations to manage real-world events without leaving the familiar workspace they rely on daily.

Bringing Silurian AI Forecasts into PRATUS

Silurian AI's Atlantic Hurricane Forecast API brings ensemble-based storm tracking and predictive analytics to PRATUS, enabling earlier and more accurate forecasts. A recent article published in Nature demonstrated how Silurian's anchor technologies improved Atlantic tropical cyclone track accuracy by around 20%. Disaster Tech is expanding PRATUS's capabilities by integrating Silurian AI's data alongside the platform's existing National Hurricane Center (NHC) feed.

Upon initial integration, users will be able to view Silurian AI and NHC forecasts side by side, empowering decision-makers with comparative insights. This dual-model visibility supports the development of faster, more informed, and resilient response strategies grounded in cutting-edge hurricane forecasting science. Following the initial rollout, the integration will expand to support additional extreme weather and ocean hazards.

Campaign for Hurricane Season

Disaster Tech will be featuring the Silurian AI GFT-C hurricane model through PRATUS this hurricane season. Disaster Tech will be hosting a series of activities during hurricane season to showcase this technology. Sign up here to remain informed about our campaign and register for live webinars during active hurricanes, showing the PRATUS and Silurian AI models in real-time as hurricanes are forming in the Atlantic.

