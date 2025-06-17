Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 18:38 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Releases Mid-Year Outlook: CRE After Tariffs and Potential Opportunities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / EquityMultiple, a real estate investment platform for accredited investors, recently released its comprehensive mid-year market outlook examining how rapidly shifting U.S. trade policy is creating both challenges and opportunities across commercial real estate markets.

Cover of Second Half Outlook Whitepaper

The report, titled "2025 Second Half Outlook: Market Trends & Voice of the Investor Survey Results," analyzes the impact of new tariffs on the four core commercial real estate asset classes and provides strategic guidance for investors navigating heightened market volatility. EquityMultiple notes that while tariffs on building materials could present construction challenges, a reduction in new supply competition could benefit existing properties and create opportunities.

The platform's thesis is straightforward: taking stock of one's own risk tolerance and diversifying whenever possible is the most prudent approach to investing in uncertain times.

Economic Backdrop Drives Strategic Shifts

The outlook comes as investors grapple with the economic impact of new U.S. tariffs, which led to what the Wall Street Journal described as "one of the wildest weeks in market history" following their April 2 announcement. Despite tariff-related pressures, inflation has slowed more than expected, with the Consumer Price Index increasing just 2.3% year-over-year as of April - its lowest rate since 2021.

The Federal Reserve has adopted a "wait and see" approach, holding interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.5%, with JPMorgan Chase strategists predicting potential rate cuts in the second half of the year.

Sector Analysis Reveals Mixed Outlook

EquityMultiple's analysis highlights varying impacts across commercial real estate sectors:

  • Industrial emerges as a "bright spot," with Moody's projecting 3% annual rent growth in 2025-2026-the highest among major CRE property types

  • Multifamily may benefit from reduced new construction competition in the future, with improved fundamentals including lower vacancy rates and rising rents

  • Office shows signs of recovery with 39% higher transaction volumes year-over-year in Q1 according to CoStar, driven by return-to-office mandates

  • Retail remains "remarkably stable" despite some retailer sentiment concerns following tariff announcements

Geographic Performance Varies Widely

The report identifies significant regional variations, with New York posting over 1 million square feet of positive office absorption and Dallas-Fort Worth leading in both retail and industrial absorption. Conversely, Los Angeles lost 3.1 million square feet of retail space, which reflects broader e-commerce trends.

Investor Sentiment Remains Cautiously Optimistic

According to EquityMultiple's investor survey data included in the report, a plurality of investors feel "about the same" about their portfolios versus last year and plan to maintain similar investment levels, suggesting measured confidence despite market uncertainty.

Strategic Recommendations Emphasize Diversification

The outlook reinforces EquityMultiple's long-standing emphasis on diversification across asset classes and geographic markets. It underscores that diversification and understanding risk tolerance are the key strategies for navigating the current fast-moving environment, particularly as global trade disruptions and policy uncertainty create both challenges and opportunities for long-term investment.

EquityMultiple continues to offer investors access to commercial real estate opportunities across its three investment pillars - Keep, Earn, and Grow - spanning multiple asset classes and markets through partnerships with vetted sponsors nationwide. The platform was recently recognized as the "Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Site for Transparency" by Investopedia.

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple's mission is to guide investors toward a stronger, more diversified portfolio. EquityMultiple brings accredited investors curated real estate private equity and private credit offerings, broadening and streamlining access to CRE. Founded in 2015, EquityMultiple has completed 250 transactions totaling over $21 billion in total capitalization across 142 markets nationwide. For more information, visit equitymultiple.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Brereton
press@equitymultiple.com
+16468449918

SOURCE: Equity Multiple Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equitymultiple-releases-mid-year-outlook-cre-after-tariffs-and-poten-1040528

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.