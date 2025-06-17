Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Releases Mid-Year Outlook: CRE After Tariffs and Potential Opportunities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / EquityMultiple, a real estate investment platform for accredited investors, recently released its comprehensive mid-year market outlook examining how rapidly shifting U.S. trade policy is creating both challenges and opportunities across commercial real estate markets.

The report, titled "2025 Second Half Outlook: Market Trends & Voice of the Investor Survey Results," analyzes the impact of new tariffs on the four core commercial real estate asset classes and provides strategic guidance for investors navigating heightened market volatility. EquityMultiple notes that while tariffs on building materials could present construction challenges, a reduction in new supply competition could benefit existing properties and create opportunities.

The platform's thesis is straightforward: taking stock of one's own risk tolerance and diversifying whenever possible is the most prudent approach to investing in uncertain times.

Economic Backdrop Drives Strategic Shifts

The outlook comes as investors grapple with the economic impact of new U.S. tariffs, which led to what the Wall Street Journal described as "one of the wildest weeks in market history" following their April 2 announcement. Despite tariff-related pressures, inflation has slowed more than expected, with the Consumer Price Index increasing just 2.3% year-over-year as of April - its lowest rate since 2021.

The Federal Reserve has adopted a "wait and see" approach, holding interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.5%, with JPMorgan Chase strategists predicting potential rate cuts in the second half of the year.

Sector Analysis Reveals Mixed Outlook

EquityMultiple's analysis highlights varying impacts across commercial real estate sectors:

Industrial emerges as a "bright spot," with Moody's projecting 3% annual rent growth in 2025-2026-the highest among major CRE property types

Multifamily may benefit from reduced new construction competition in the future, with improved fundamentals including lower vacancy rates and rising rents

Office shows signs of recovery with 39% higher transaction volumes year-over-year in Q1 according to CoStar, driven by return-to-office mandates

Retail remains "remarkably stable" despite some retailer sentiment concerns following tariff announcements

Geographic Performance Varies Widely

The report identifies significant regional variations, with New York posting over 1 million square feet of positive office absorption and Dallas-Fort Worth leading in both retail and industrial absorption. Conversely, Los Angeles lost 3.1 million square feet of retail space, which reflects broader e-commerce trends.

Investor Sentiment Remains Cautiously Optimistic

According to EquityMultiple's investor survey data included in the report, a plurality of investors feel "about the same" about their portfolios versus last year and plan to maintain similar investment levels, suggesting measured confidence despite market uncertainty.

Strategic Recommendations Emphasize Diversification

The outlook reinforces EquityMultiple's long-standing emphasis on diversification across asset classes and geographic markets. It underscores that diversification and understanding risk tolerance are the key strategies for navigating the current fast-moving environment, particularly as global trade disruptions and policy uncertainty create both challenges and opportunities for long-term investment.

EquityMultiple continues to offer investors access to commercial real estate opportunities across its three investment pillars - Keep , Earn , and Grow - spanning multiple asset classes and markets through partnerships with vetted sponsors nationwide. The platform was recently recognized as the "Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Site for Transparency" by Investopedia .

